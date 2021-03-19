BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education will hold another town hall meeting on the proposed tax levy set to appear on the April 6 ballot.
The district held a public hearing on March 3 to discuss the proposed $1 addition to the property tax levy and the state of the school district in general.
“I think the first one was very informative, and I think more people might come to another one,” said board member Dennis Chitwood at the body’s regular meeting last week. “I think there’s going to be some more questions now that people have had time to think about what was discussed at the first one.”
The second public hearing is set for 6 p.m. on March 31 in the school library.
The proposed levy would raise the tax rate by $1 per $100 assessed valuation, which, including the debt service levy, would increase the total levy to $5.2292 per $100 assessed valuation if passed. According to data provided by the district, that would rank in the middle of the pack in Nodaway County. Currently, West Nodaway has the lowest rate in the county.
The added $1 would bring in an estimated $256,000 annually.
Other West Nodaway notes
- The board approved a co-op with Nodaway-Holt R-VII for baseball this season. The Nodaway-Holt board approved the co-op at its meeting last month. Nodaway-Holt participants would play as West Nodaway Rockets under the agreement, which still must be approved by MSHSAA.
- Superintendent Mitch Barnes told the board that the district is holding off on deciding on any raises to base teacher pay until the fate of the tax levy is clear. Teachers will still receive scheduled step raises, and Barnes said a bump to the base pay is one of the district’s top priorities if the tax levy passes.
- Citizens Bank & Trust donated $1,213 to the district from the mascot debit card program that sends a portion of all purchases made with a West Nodaway Rocket debit card to the district. Barnes said there is no specific project yet earmarked for the money.