BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — West Nodaway R-I Board of Education members hope the third time’s the charm for a $1 tax levy increase they plan to put before voters in April.
In a workshop session Tuesday, board members briefly discussed the possibility of proposing a smaller increase, like 50 cents, but ultimately agreed unanimously that any amount lower than $1 per $100 assessed valuation would not bring in enough money to accomplish the board’s minimum goals for the funding.
That priority list includes vital maintenance projects and hiring new teachers for core subjects. But at the top of the list is increasing teacher pay.
“To me, I don’t know how you guys feel, but to me, the salary — this is probably controversial — is the most important thing because without the teachers, we don’t have a school,” said board member Eric Jones. “But I don’t want (maintenance and capital projects) to fall too far down on the line here; we have to keep up our school.
“So, where we need to be at on salary would come first, and then the question is, if we run (the ballot initiative) for a dollar, how much money do we have left after that?”
Setting the tone for much of the discussion around the tax levy increase with the question, Jones pressed other board members to first tally up the cost of the board’s priority list before agreeing to move forward with a $1 per $100 assessed valuation proposal to bring to voters. Being able to show community members exactly what the levy’s revenue would be used for, he said, would go a long way toward winning them over.
With a $1 increase to the existing levy, which is one of the lowest in Nodaway County, the district would see about $284,000 more in property tax revenues in the first year, according to an estimate provided to the district by Nodaway County officials.
Jones proposed the levy revenue first be used for a three percent increase to base teacher pay, which would also bump up subsequent steps on the salary schedule for teachers that make more than the base. Including an identical increase to non-certified employee pay, Superintendent Mitch Barnes estimated the combined raises to total around $56,000.
Board members agreed that the next priority would be to hire three teachers to teach core subjects: English, math and science. Barnes estimated the cost of each teacher would likely be around $42,000 including salary and benefits, totaling about $126,000 for all three.
Between the first two teacher-focused priorities, that would leave about $102,000 in revenues annually for other purposes, primarily maintenance and possible capital improvements — but far from the amount that board members estimated would be needed to really address major infrastructure issues within the school.
Nonetheless, board members agreed that a $1 increase was as high as they would be willing to go on a ballot question.
“We need more, but it’s a start,” said board member Kellee Dawson.
Twice before, voters have narrowly rejected the tax levy increase — with 55 percent against in April, then 53 percent against again in August.