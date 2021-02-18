BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Although West Nodaway R-I remains without a mask mandate for students and staff while in school and at school activities, wearing masks on the way there is another matter.
At the district’s regular school board meeting on Feb. 10, Superintendent Mitch Barnes said that students will be required to wear masks while riding on school buses because of a federal policy enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Jan. 29, the CDC issued an order requiring the wearing of masks on public transportation, including public and private school buses.
All other school districts in the county already have some form of mask mandate in effect at least on buses, but the West Nodaway board repealed its mask requirement entirely last month.
Barnes said the R-I school district will provide masks for anyone who needs them while on a school bus.
West Nodaway’s buses are operated by Apple Bus Company based out of Cleveland, Missouri.