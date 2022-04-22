BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Following the highest percentage turnout for any of the issues on the county’s April ballot, West Nodaway R-I Board of Education members wasted no time in getting to work on putting a newly passed tax levy increase to use.
At its regular meeting on April 13, the board approved new pay raises for teachers and non-certified staff and committed to opening two new teaching positions — fulfilling promises made in the lead-up to the tax levy vote.
“That’s the whole reason we ran the levy,” said board member Jesse Cowden.
In unanimous votes, the board raised base teacher pay further to $34,000. It had previously voted to raise it to $33,200, up from this year’s $32,000, by eliminating the high school principal position. The raise brings the district in line with other schools across the county, which have been in an arms race to raise salaries and increase incentives in competition for a shrinking pool of teachers.
Additionally, the district will begin looking for upper-level math and science teachers for either part-time or full-time work.
The board also voted to raise non-certified staff pay by the same percentage as teachers. However, due to the four-day week the district plans to use next school year, most staff members will still make less in total than they did this year, said Superintendent Mitch Barnes.
Board member Eric Jones also pointed out that even with the increase, the starting pay for non-certified staff members would still be less than the $12 statewide minimum wage set to be implemented on Jan. 1, 2023. Public employers like school districts, though, are not subject to the state’s minimum wage laws. Still, Barnes said no employees are at a wage step low enough that they would be making less than $12 per hour. But he said if new employees were hired, the district would move up the starting pay to $12 per hour in 2023.
Health insurance
The school board voted 6-1 to purchase health insurance through the Ozark Schools Benefits Association. Previously the district had been part of the Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan. However, Barnes said that although the MEUHP plans would have been slightly cheaper for the district, they did not cover common prescription costs like diabetes medication.
“They had a cheaper rate … but they were shoving all the medication costs off on the teacher,” he said. “So we’re looking for a balance.”
OSBA plans have also shown significantly less volatility in pricing over the past several years than MEUHP.
In 2019, for example, MEUHP members including West Nodaway had to pay an extra assessment as costs unexpectedly outpaced payments from member districts without enough available in reserves to make up the difference.
The district will contribute up to $557.18 per month per individual, which is a slight increase in cost over the $509 it would have contributed under the MEUHP plans.
Dennis Chitwood, who has often expressed his hesitance to vote for cost increases, was the lone dissenting vote.
Other West Nodaway notes
- Preliminary work on the high school airflow project has begun with an estimated completion date around the end of May.
- New board members Brooke Kinsella and Nathan Honan were sworn in, along with Scott Conn, who was reelected in the April 5 election. Kinsella and Honan replace James Graham and Amanda Walker, who did not run for reelection.