BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week approved raising substitute teacher pay to bring it in line with other area school districts.
Prior to the Sept. 14 meeting, West Nodaway was paying substitute teachers $80 per day for regular duty and $100 per day for long-term duty, which is when a substitute will fill in for 10 or more consecutive days. That was among the lowest in the region, said Superintendent Mitch Barnes.
Barnes said a significant increase was needed for two reasons.
First, an increase was appropriate because school days are now about a half-hour longer after the switch to four-day weeks. And second, the move will help keep the district in line with other schools’ rates during a time of extreme substitute teacher shortages both locally and across the state — which could make a difference when most schools in the area are working from very similar lists of available substitute teachers.
Barnes’ recommendation was to raise substitute teacher pay to a level just under co-op partner Nodaway-Holt, which pays $95 per day for regular duty and $110 for long-term duty.
However, in a 4-2 vote, the board approved an even higher rate of $100 per day for regular duty and $120 for long-term. Board members Eric Jones and Brooke Kinsella voted against the motion, having previously generally indicated support for matching the Nodaway-Holt rates rather than exceeding them.
Also during last week’s meeting, the board approved a set of school board principles and norms designed to focus board members’ roles and define how they agree to work toward shared goals for the district.
Board members and administrators had been working on the norms for the past month. They’re loosely based on a 2019 study and analysis conducted by the Center for Public Education and published by the National School Boards Association that lists eight characteristics of effective school boards. Broadly, the characteristics describe boards that are more policy-focused rather than focused on day-to-day operations and that work together with board members, district employees and the community to create, monitor progress toward and achieve goals that benefit students.
Barnes proposed the idea in order to clearly define expectations for board members, both in their goals on the board and in conduct.
In the past, especially during the latter part of the tenure of Barnes’ predecessor, Shannon Nolte, board members were deeply divided on issues large and small, and frequently cited disagreements over day-to-day operations. Those disagreements often spilled into the public sphere and onto social media, something that Barnes said he hoped an agreed-upon set of norms will help to prevent. The problem had been especially acute during executive sessions, when confidential information would sometimes become public immediately after a meeting ended or earlier, Barnes said.
“I’m not saying they are now, but (board members) have been on their phone in this meeting talking to people outside of this meeting,” he said. “Or talking to people across the room. And that is not appropriate.”
Over the past month, board members reviewed and discussed what they wanted to be included, and settled on the final list that was approved during last week’s meeting.
The list includes a provision that board members will not use cellphones to conduct district business during board meetings.
Jones said that particular restriction struck him as more of an obstacle than a help because he frequently uses his phone during meetings to re-read documents, use the calculator and review other information related to the meeting. Other board members said they supported keeping the restriction, though they understood his concerns.
Jones ultimately withdrew his objection and said he would just be sure to ask for paper copies of documents in advance so that he could have them handy during meetings. The norms passed unanimously.
- Kinsella proposed moving the planned fence around the elementary school to the north about 125 feet in order to ensure enough free space for flag football practice. After much discussion that included a rough estimate of around another $3,000 in costs to move the fence, the motion failed on a 3-3 vote. Board President Scott Conn was absent from the meeting, resulting in the even number of board members.