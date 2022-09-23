West Nodaway Sub Pay

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week approved raising substitute teacher pay to bring it in line with other area school districts.

Prior to the Sept. 14 meeting, West Nodaway was paying substitute teachers $80 per day for regular duty and $100 per day for long-term duty, which is when a substitute will fill in for 10 or more consecutive days. That was among the lowest in the region, said Superintendent Mitch Barnes.

0
0
0
0
0