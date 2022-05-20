BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week voted to form a partnership with Tarkio Technology Institute in order to allow students to attend vocational and technical school classes there.
Currently, West Nodaway allows juniors and seniors to attend classes at Northwest Technical School. Adding Tarkio Tech next year will be in addition to that program, giving students more choices.
“Will it cost a little bit more? Yes, it would … but if we’re gonna do what’s best for kids, then we should consider that,” said Superintendent Mitch Barnes during the board discussion on May 11.
The number of students interested in classes at NTS has dwindled recently, Barnes said, from 15 students three years ago to 10 last year. Next year, Barnes said he anticipated seven students to take advantage of the classes at NTS.
The programs offered at NTS are two-year programs, Barnes said, while the courses at Tarkio Tech are one year.
Students interested in going to Tarkio will need to provide their own transportation.
The board approved the proposal unanimously.
Other West Nodaway notes
- The board approved a $5,314 bid from Will Cordell to replace six windows — four in the weight room and two in the ag shop.
- Board members approved a proposal to move next year’s graduation date off of Mother’s Day, which will be May 14, 2023. Instead, next year’s graduation will be held the day before on May 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.