BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week voted to participate in the state’s Career Ladder program, which provides stipends to teachers for extra duty work that scales based on experience.
The statewide initiative offers up to $5,000 in extra duty pay for teachers with at least two years of experience. For districts that opt into the program, the state funds 60 percent of the added pay while the local district pays the remaining 40 percent.
Originally created in 1985 to tie teacher raises to a quantifiable metric, the state stopped funding the program in 2010. Last year, the legislature revived the program, upped the state’s share of funding to 60 percent and lowered the eligibility to teachers with two years of experience.
The program allows for a variety of extra work to qualify, and supporters of the program — including one of its biggest proponents in the statehouse, Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe — have emphasized Career Ladder as a way to compensate teachers for work they are already doing outside of contracted hours.
“It’s a simple thing you can do to put money in teachers’ pockets,” Superintendent Mitch Barnes told the school board last week.
At West Nodaway, that means the stipends could be paid out for time spent on things like certifications and tutoring, which teachers already do anyway. A committee of teachers, administrators and community members outlined the district’s requirements for the program and will handle the applications.
“There’s a lot of time spent on the Edgenuity program outside of school hours, going and checking on students’ work, replying back to students,” said Shayli Larabee, a special education teacher on the committee. Edgenuity is an online student portal used to track assignments and grades, one of several examples Larabee gave of eligible uses. “So those other activities or things that we do, it’s a way to kind of get compensated for the time that you put in in those different areas.”
Barnes said that 18 of West Nodaway’s 22 teachers are eligible for the program. If each teacher maxed out their eligible earnings — which varies based on their experience levels — Career Ladder would cost $72,500. Sixty percent of that cost would come from the state’s grant.
- Board members approved a bid of up to $24,613 from Northwest Audio Visual to replace lights and sound equipment used on the stage. Barnes said the company will start with the lights for $17,060 before seeing if a full replacement of the sound system is necessary.
- Following last week’s election that saw Dennis Chitwood and Kellee Dawson reelected, the board reorganized, with Scott Conn remaining president and Chitwood elected as vice president.
- The board voted to raise the adult meal prices. Breakfast will be $2.67 and lunch will be $4.48.