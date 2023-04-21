West Nodaway School Building THIS ONE
Buy Now
FORUM FILE PHOTO

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week voted to participate in the state’s Career Ladder program, which provides stipends to teachers for extra duty work that scales based on experience.

The statewide initiative offers up to $5,000 in extra duty pay for teachers with at least two years of experience. For districts that opt into the program, the state funds 60 percent of the added pay while the local district pays the remaining 40 percent.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags