BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week approved a tax anticipation note to cover expenses for the rest of the year, and the superintendent said the district will need to either raise the tax levy or cut more staff in order to keep its head above water in the future.
Tax anticipation notes are short-term advances on tax revenues that must be paid off within a year. At its regular meeting Oct. 14, the West Nodaway board approved a $600,000 note at 1 percent interest that must be paid back by March 1, 2021. Schools receive most of their tax revenue in December and January, when residents typically pay their local property taxes, which will allow the district to pay off the note in its entirety.
“When we get past October, we’re going to be to the point where the only available cash that we have is the state payment in November and December,” Superintendent Mitch Barnes told the board. “So we’re either going to pay the bills, or pay the teachers — but we’re not going to do both (without the tax anticipation note).”
Barnes, who began as superintendent in July, said that the school’s funds have been in certificates of deposit that mature at different times. Over the past year, he said that the previous administration cashed in four CDs to cover expenses. The district has another approximately $800,000 remaining in CDs, but the penalty to withdraw the money before it matures, Barnes said, is higher than the interest on the tax anticipation note. The next CD won’t mature until July 2021.
He said the problem keeping up with expenses has been consistent deficit spending by the district, including a budget for last fiscal year that ended more than $535,000 in the red.
“Honestly, moving forward, depending on how the state budget is, we’re either going to run close for a long time, or, as I told (the board), you’re going to have to do one of two things: You’re going to have to cut some more people, or you’re going to have to raise the tax levy,” Barnes said.
Barnes pointed in particular to “overstaffing” as the primary issue behind the budget deficits.
“I think that if they had not overstaffed themselves, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Barnes said.
In June, the district cut several positions, including one of two full-time counselors, which Barnes cited as a specific example.
“For five years, we had two counselors,” he said. “I figured that counselor’s salary … with benefits and everything, at about $65,000 a year times five years, (which is about $325,000). I wouldn’t have thought that was necessary. So, a lot of it went to salaries that, in my mind, weren’t necessary. In somebody else’s mind, they were, or, the board was just voting ‘yes.’”
During last week’s meeting, the board did begin laying the groundwork for the possibility of bringing a tax levy increase to voters in April. According to data collected by L.J. Hart, a financial consulting firm that works with school districts across the state, the average tax levy for districts in northwest Missouri is about 51 cents higher than West Nodaway’s. An increase of 42 cents — one example the board examined — would bring in more than $100,000 in additional revenue for the district.
“You know, I don’t know what kind of mood the voters would be in, in regard to (a tax levy increase),” Barnes said. “Especially (because) … some people are going to look at it and say, well, for five years you’ve mismanaged the money, why should we raise the tax levy?”
As for cutting more staff, Barnes said he hoped it wouldn’t be necessary, but the district could end up facing that reality.
“I’ve said this to the board, I’ve said this to the teachers: I can cut six more people, right now, and I think we’ll be fine,” Barnes said.
As examples, Barnes cited a move away from the current middle school model the district utilizes and areas where the district could move to cheaper alternatives, like offering Spanish as an online course. Barnes said out of the seven public school districts in the county, only West Nodaway and Maryville employ a full time Spanish teacher.
“So, if you look at that … countywide, if you’re operating fiscally responsibly, you have to ask yourself the question, is that good for West Nodaway?” he said. “I mean, I can get that done like everybody else does for $4,000 online, you know? It’s nice, it’s a luxury, but if you’re in a financial pinch, you have to look at those realities.”
Other West Nodaway notes
- In a survey distributed to parents and teachers, more than 80 percent of both groups said they want to continue with in-person schooling.
- Two staff members and two students total this year have tested positive for COVID-19, Barnes said, and 68 students total have been quarantined at some point throughout the school year.
- The board approved a $6,570 contract with CTS Group to repair the elementary school’s HVAC system.
- The board voted to sell an old bus as surplus property.
*The print version of this story incorrectly stated the amount of deficit spending last fiscal year by the West Nodaway school district. Last fiscal year's budget ended more than $535,000 in the red, not $556,000. Additionally, the print version incorrectly said that the previous administration had cashed in two CDs and the current administration had done the same. The previous administration had in fact cashed in all four. The Forum apologizes for the errors.