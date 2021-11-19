BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education is considering instituting the “test-to-stay” option recently added to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s COVID-19 operating guidance. During last week’s meeting, board members heard about the option from Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson.
“We are encouraging schools to utilize the options that are available to them,” Patterson said.
Should the district put the option into effect, he noted it might be the first in the county, but he knows a couple others that are “kicking it around.”
The new option became available in October, and according to the guidance, students designated as close contacts would be able to stay in school if they are monitored for symptoms, continue to test negative COVID-19 and wear a mask while at school. Outside of school, student close contacts would still need to quarantine, but would be able to participate in extracurricular activities as long as they test negative immediately prior to participating. Patterson said each contact would need to be tested three times within the first seven days after exposure.
“The reality is most kids will probably just get one or two tests, if you can coordinate it with their extracurricular activities,” Patterson said. “Do that test on the same day, you can accomplish that too.”
He said that the test kits approved for use in this program are “really kind of a home kit,” and are quite simple. Districts can accomplish the hefty chore of testing and monitoring close contacts in a number of ways — like hiring medical staff or working with local medical offices and hospitals — but in all likelihood, a school nurse is likely to the be the point person.
School nurse Kelli Hoyt said the option will be a good one as long as students continue to test negative.
“But, if I start getting positive kids, we’re going to have to trace more kids from that positive because they’re still in school,” she said. “I just think it’s going to be important that if this becomes a problem, I think we need to pull back out of the test-to-stay.”
Superintendent Mitch Barnes noted that the district recently had 52-53 students on quarantine due to being a close contact, but as of Nov. 10, most of them had returned to school. At a board workshop session held Tuesday evening, however, Barnes said eight more students had been sent home that day as close contacts, and a faculty member had tested positive for the virus. So the district has been considering its options.
Barnes said the district applied for the test-to-stay option on Nov. 5 and was approved. He also said the district applied for supplemental funding, but he was still waiting to hear back after the application was apparently lost.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, supplemental funding for K-12 schools participating in COVID-19 testing programs would be available through an application process to determine funding support level. It is based on total population of participating buildings up to $600,000. The DHSS documentation also notes that the department has set $30,000 as the minimum amount each school/district will receive, but districts may also request less funding.
At the board workshop Tuesday, Barnes said the district has received its first shipment of test kits from the state as part of the program, which are provided for free.
Barnes said the district is working with its attorney to create a consent form for parents and guardians to sign should their child become a contact.
Board member Eric Jones asked if students and families would have a choice to use the test-to-stay option, or stay out of school for the full 10-day quarantine period.
“That’s what I would suggest, giving them a choice,” Patterson said. “Like I told the superintendents, it’s something to work with.”
Other news
- The board approved the substitute teachers list. The number of substitutes is dwindling, Barnes noted.
- Board members approved paying a portion of the cost of the staff social. Barnes said in previous years, the district had paid around $15 toward each staff member’s meal.
- Board members approved the board candidate filing dates which have changed this year to Dec. 7 through Dec. 28. The board members whose seats are coming open in April are: Amanda Walker, Scott Conn and James Graham. In order to file, interested candidates must contact the school district to fill out forms and sign stating they have no unpaid personal property taxes.
- According to minutes from the meeting, board members appreciated the Nodaway Valley water bottles and candy donated to the board and students for Halloween from Snodderley Construction.