BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education is looking into starting a wrestling program for next year.
Last month, interested community members asked the board to consider starting such a program. At the Nov. 9 school board meeting, board members discussed more specifics, but decided to wait to make a decision until they have more information on all program costs.
Superintendent Mitch Barnes told the board that he believed there would be enough interest from students to sustain the program across junior high and high school, especially for boys. The high number of boys in those grades, he said, means that some may not be able to actively participate in basketball as much as they’d like, or may just have more of an interest in wrestling.
Barnes told the board that the major cost would be a wrestling mat. A discounted mat used at the state tournament and sold afterward would cost around $8,000, a flyer from the company that sells them showed.
Barnes said that if West Nodaway decided to go forward with the program, its co-op partner, Nodaway-Holt, would also need to sign on. Barnes said he has had preliminary discussions with Nodaway-Holt Superintendent Jeff Blackford, and if West Nodaway’s board wants to pursue wrestling, then Blackford would bring it to his board for consideration.
During last week’s meeting, though, board members were cautious and asked Barnes to find more information about all the costs associated with the program, including transportation, uniforms and tournament costs.
The matter was tabled until then.
At each school board meeting, the board reviews an element of the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan — a required planning document that outlines areas for improvement and provides benchmarks for progress.
During last week’s meeting, district officials reported on community outreach efforts.
Barnes said the district works hard to connect with parents in multiple ways, including through regular newsletters, social media posts directly from classrooms and through family events like the family math night held on Nov. 8.
Principal Tim Conn said about 56 people came to the family math night.
The parents as teachers organization is also growing, Conn said.
One of the biggest components is through parent-teacher conferences.
Conn said elementary teachers reached out to every parent and connected with more than 90 percent of them.
In middle school and high school, about 37 percent of parents attended a conference, which Conn said was higher than it has been in past years as they try to raise that figure.
“So I feel like we’re doing a good job of trying to put out as much information as we can about what’s going on in our schools,” he said.