The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education discussed at its most recent meeting, the possible addition of wrestling as a school sport.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education is looking into starting a wrestling program for next year.

Last month, interested community members asked the board to consider starting such a program. At the Nov. 9 school board meeting, board members discussed more specifics, but decided to wait to make a decision until they have more information on all program costs.

