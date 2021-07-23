BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — In a short meeting Monday night, the West Nodaway Board of Education approved fuel and trash bids for the 2021-2022 school year.
Taking around 30 minutes for the open session, board members discussed the upcoming tax levy vote and discussed costs associated with the tax levy committee’s signs and postage and approved several bids including for repairs, fuel, dairy and trash service.
On Aug. 3, registered voters in the West Nodaway school district will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 2, that would increase the district’s operating tax levy by $1 per $100 of assessed valuation for the additional operating needs of the school district.
“If this proposition is approved, the adjusted operating levy of the district is estimated to increase by $1 from $3.5750, currently, to $4.5750 per $100 of assessed valuation for the 2021 tax year and can be applied to the assessed valuation each year thereafter,” according to ballot language from the Nodaway County Clerk’s office.
Board member Amanda Walker told the board about the tax levy committee’s formation and the funds required to mail postcards to each registered voter in the district.
“I think it’s about $1,200 that they’re going to need,” she said.
She noted that no funds from the school district may be used to send out mailers or purchase the signs, so the committee is waiting on donations to place an order.
Walker said anyone wishing to donate, may do so at Citizen’s Bank and Trust if they tell them which account they’d like to donate to.
Other news
- Board members approved a trash bid from Porter Trash. Superintendent Mitch Barnes said it’s higher than last year’s bid. The district received two bids: one from Porter for $469.50 per month and $85 per recycling pickup, and the other from American Recycling for $650 per month and $125 per recycling pickup.
- The district did not receive a bid for bread; it was decided to purchase it from a Nebraska mercantile, like last year.
- The board approved a dairy bid from Anderson-Erickson with slight increases in cost per item. The district also received a bid from Hiland with a slightly higher cost. Barnes said the food service staff was happy with the A-E products and recommended staying with them.
- Board members approved a bid from MFA for propane of $1.31 per gallon. Barnes said last year, the board approved a bid of 81 cents and this year’s cost will likely be about $10,000 more than the previous year.
- The board approved a 5-cent increase to milk costs for the 2021-2022 school year, and no increase for meals. Barnes said all students will receive free lunch again this year thanks to the ongoing funds provided from the Seamless Summer Option throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained the district has that available for students until September, but plans to reapply to continue it throughout the year.
- The board approved a bid of $3,480 from Gutter Tech to replace 30 feet of gutter along the chemical room and replace all old downspouts.
- In the packet provided to reporters Monday night, the district included a letter stating that board member Jesse Cowden recently completed school board training sessions sponsored by the Missouri Association of Rural Education (MARE) held in Warrensburg, Missouri. All new board members are required to complete at least 18.5 hours of orientation and training within one year following their election/appointment.
- The board approved spending $500 to join MARE.
- In closed session, the board approved hiring Tanya Goodyear as a speech implementor for the 2021-2022 school year.