BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week unanimously passed a resolution opposing open enrollment legislation.
Open enrollment, long a target by conservative members of the Missouri General Assembly, generally would allow students to enroll in any school district regardless of where they live. The details of such programs vary based on specific legislation, like whether an open enrollment program would include private schools or vouchers that would allow local funding to follow a student to another school district.
With another round of bills pre-filed for the 2023 legislative session, Superintendent Mitch Barnes presented the West Nodaway board with a simple declaration that they are against open enrollment legislation.
The sample resolution, he said, came after a presentation by the Missouri Association of Rural Education to superintendents this month in preparation for lobbying against open enrollment legislation next year. Barnes said many of his colleagues appeared torn on whether to even present the resolution to their school boards. But he felt no such uncertainty.
“It’s black and white to me: You’re either for it or against it,” Barnes said. “And sometimes you gotta put your foot down.”
The simplicity of the resolution, though, did cause board member Eric Jones a moment of hesitation. Jones said that overall, he is against open enrollment. But he did say that he supported the ability for property owners who own property in multiple school districts to be able to choose which district they would like their children to attend. A narrow version of that policy was approved in an education bill last session.
Rural education officials, including Barnes, have said that open enrollment would lead to competition among school districts that are already strapped for money and resources, including a relatively small student body to begin with. Inevitably, Barnes said, that would lead to consolidation.
Board members voiced their agreement and the resolution passed 7-0.
Barnes said he will send the resolution to Rep. Jeff Farnan and Sen. Rusty Black, the two state legislators that represent Nodaway County in the General Assembly.