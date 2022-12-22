5-20-21 BOE WN 3.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

The West Nodaway Board of Education voted last week to oppose open enrollment.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week unanimously passed a resolution opposing open enrollment legislation.

Open enrollment, long a target by conservative members of the Missouri General Assembly, generally would allow students to enroll in any school district regardless of where they live. The details of such programs vary based on specific legislation, like whether an open enrollment program would include private schools or vouchers that would allow local funding to follow a student to another school district.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags