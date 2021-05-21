BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education approved several bids for repairs to the school building and grounds and discussed the actions of one of its members during Monday night’s meeting in the school library.
The district building committee has suggested numerous repairs including water infiltration, leaks and moldy carpet. On Monday, several were put into motion.
The board approved an $88,450.92 bid from Mohawk Flooring for new carpet. The company estimated the district requires around 2,088 square yards of carpet. This cost covers carpet and furniture removal, and all carpet laying.
Superintendent Mitch Barnes told board members that this bid, though the highest of all four bids received, is the heaviest duty carpet suggested and he recommended it.
Other bids from Mohawk for different carpet included $82,000 for a different style carpet and $78,000 for yet another type of carpet, which Barnes noted was mostly a color availability difference.
The district also received a bid of $32,691 from Interface for 2,093 square yards of carpet. But the company is only a wholesaler and they would provide no installation.
Board member Dennis Chitwood questioned whether the board should look at one of the lower bids to save some of the $259,500 in stimulus funds the district plans to use for repairs.
Barnes noted that more federal funds are likely to become available from the ESSER III, which is set to be announced on May 24 and he suggested it would be even larger than the ESSER II funds. Because each of the allotments of funds come with different stipulations it was best to utilize these funds on these types of repairs, he said.
The board also approved a bid of $102,590 from Stevens Brothers Construction out of Clarinda, Iowa to handle roof repairs, which Barnes said in an email to The Forum should address the issue of the moldy carpet. Within the project he noted that it will include 280 feet of rake and 36 feet of ridge.
As part of that bid, Andrew Tuckpointing LLC will power-wash the entirety of the building’s bricks, replace 320 broken bricks, repair the mortar, water seal the bricks and replace at least one chimney.
The district did receive separate bids from Andrew Tuckpointing ($32,000) and Dennis Buckles of Maryville ($57,550) for the masonry work. Another bidder appeared confused at the bid specifications and bid $8,200, but didn’t respond when asked to clarify.
Stevens Brothers suggested the district consider a negative air pressure test, which could be part of the reason for water infiltration. Barnes told The Forum that the district plans to have the test, which he estimated to cost around $250. He hopes to have that completed before the carpet is installed, which he said is still several weeks out.
All told the district approved the expenditure of around $190,000 toward repairs of the district building.
“We recently ran a levy and it did not pass,” Barnes said in an email. “Therefore, we are thankful to be able to receive the federal funds. The federal funds will allow us to begin fixing the serious building issues we have, and provide a safer, more healthy environment for our students.”
Board member actions
The final item on Monday’s agenda involved new board member Eric Jones’ solicitation of funds from community members.
The action of collecting donations without board approval, Barnes noted in a Friday email to The Forum, is against Board Policy No. 1470. Jones' accepting of donations was relayed back to the district as well as the way in which it was said to have happened and comments allegedly made at the time, which caused Barnes to bring it up at the meeting.
At issue is the state of the large rock décor “WN” located on a hill east of the school building.
Agriculture teacher Nicki Honan wrote a $500 grant for its renewal and received it. However, that news didn’t quite make it to Jones’ ears. According to Barnes, Jones took it upon himself to ask community members for donations toward the project.
Word returned to the district that Jones may have spoken derogatorily and possibly lied about the school district and administration during the process of gathering around $1,700.
Noting four separate board policies regarding how the district handles donations and the board code of ethics, Barnes explained that the board needed to make a decision about what to do with the funds. Another issue brought to his attention was the fact that receipts were not provided to donors, which is standard procedure for a donation.
“I think these funds were solicited inappropriately and under false pretenses,” he said. “We need to return these funds to those who donated them.”
Barnes told the board that he believes that Jones suggested to donors that board secretary Cheryl Adkins or himself are stealing money.
“I told Mr. Jones and I told Mr. (Scott) Conn that when I came here a year and a half ago, I brought my integrity with me and when I leave this place, I’m taking it with me,” Barnes said.
He then explained that the district is audited annually and the report is available to every district patron in the school office. The board approves a state ASBR report each year that is another state and board check of district finances.
The district issued Jones a receipt for the funds he collected now in possession of the district, “but we have no way of knowing how much money was collected and from whom because no process under our policies was followed for this solicitation,” Barnes said.
He asked for board direction about what to do with the funds, and that if they didn’t vote to keep and give to the FFA or return, the funds would be returned with a letter.
“I’m upset about the way it was collected,” Barnes said. “I’m upset about the things that I was told. I’m upset about the fact that Cheryl and I’s integrity has been impugned, because I can tell you that I’m certainly not stealing money and she’s not either.”
The board did not vote on the matter, and according to an email from Barnes, the checks will be returned to the donors that can be tracked.
On Monday, board member Amanda Walker asked a list of several questions regarding what Jones said and did during the collection. At one point finding it difficult to speak saying, “I’m so mad, I can’t talk.”
Walker noted it’s important for board members to talk with Barnes, saying she talks with Barnes “all the time, because I don’t have time to learn and memorize all the policies.”
She asked Jones if he believed board secretary Adkins or Barnes was mishandling funds. Jones replied, “No.”
Walker asked if he told people while collecting funds, that he would “make sure the funds were handled appropriately and would not disappear.”
Jones said he told donors that if they wrote “WN FFA” on a check, it would be sure to go to them.
Walker asked if this board position was just a stepping stone for him.
“How is this relevant?” Jones asked, later responding that he does have plans to run for county commissioner 15 to 20 years in the future.
Walker asked if Jones has “been attending invitation-only meetings in regard to the school administration.”
“Absolutely not, absolutely not,” Jones said.
At that point, board president Scott Conn said he thought it was time to move on.
Jones did apologize for his actions and even offered to pay the amount in its entirety to the FFA himself.
“I didn’t do it maliciously,” he said. “I apologize. I overstepped my bounds, I realize that and I should have (gone) to him prior.
“I apologize to you Dr. Barnes for (representing) you in a bad light."
He noted that he had the board policies available at his fingertips, but hadn’t yet read the code of ethics section. His board training is scheduled for July.
“I feel like what you did and the reason you did it, was a good one, you just didn’t have all the knowledge to do it,” said board member Chitwood.