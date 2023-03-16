BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education approved raises across the board for administrators, teachers and staff during its regular meeting on March 8.
The new teacher salary schedule added $1,000 to the base, raising it to $35,000. Superintendent Mitch Barnes noted that the schedule will be amended should the state legislature again approve a grant program to raise base salaries, as it did last year to $38,000.
Additionally, the board voted to add a 32nd step to the salary schedule for teachers who have been with the district for 32 years.
Non-certified staff will receive a 4 percent raise, as will administrators.
The board also approved a contract with Compass Therapy Solutions to continue to provide speech therapy services to the district at $68 per hour during the 2023-2024 school year.
The district began contracting with the statewide company last year at $59 per hour, but the company raised its rates this year. But elementary principal Tim Conn said the district is “lucky” to have a speech therapist who comes by regularly in person rather than having to connect students to a speech therapist online. The district spends about $2,000 per month on the service, he said, which works out to about 30-35 hours per month.
Additionally during last week’s meeting, board members accepted a bid by Superior Fire and Security of St. Joseph to install security cameras at the elementary and high schools for $30,198.
The move to install the new systems is part of a renewed push on security at the school, in particular focusing on connecting the phone, intercom and video systems between both halves of the building.
Barnes said the bid includes an app that will allow administrators to view the cameras remotely.