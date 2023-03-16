West Nodaway School Building (copy)
The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education approved raises across the board for administrators, teachers and staff during its most recent meeting.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education approved raises across the board for administrators, teachers and staff during its regular meeting on March 8.

The new teacher salary schedule added $1,000 to the base, raising it to $35,000. Superintendent Mitch Barnes noted that the schedule will be amended should the state legislature again approve a grant program to raise base salaries, as it did last year to $38,000.

