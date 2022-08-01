Will Cordell SkillsUSA

West Nodaway High School alumnus Will Cordell competed at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, where he earned second place in carpentry. Cordell learned the trade of carpentry while working for Clint Snodderley Construction over the last two summers.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

