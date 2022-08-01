ATLANTA — Will Cordell, a 2022 West Nodaway High School graduate, earned second place in carpentry at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.
While working for Clint Snodderley Construction over the last two summers, Cordell learned the trade of carpentry.
He qualified for nationals after earning second place at regionals and first place at the state competition.
Cordell won second place at nationals for his construction of a small wooden structure during a timed carpentry contest.
Held June 20-24, more than 6,500 career and technical education students competed at the national level in 108 different trade, technical and leadership fields, according to the SkillsUSA website.
Participants competed against others in timed contests, which were conducted with the help of labor organizations and industry and trade associations.
Annually, SkillsUSA serves more than 333,527 middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students and teachers.