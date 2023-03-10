ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Twenty-seven young spelling enthusiasts participated in the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at emPowerU and two of them were from Nodaway County.
Fifth grader Alantin Cromer from Horace Mann Elementary and sixth grader Tessa Mayne took part in the bee.
One of only two fifth graders, the youngest competitors in the contest, Cromer spelled his first word correctly during the practice round, but was knocked out after misspelling “condiments.”
Mayne went out two rounds later with the word “mano a mano.”
She told The Forum on Saturday that this was her first time taking part in a spelling bee at this level. Mayne said the experience was a good one, and that she will likely try to make it again next year as a seventh grader.
“I wasn’t actually really that nervous, I was more excited really,” Mayne said.
With a good attitude, she explained that getting a difficult three-part word, was “just luck of the draw, really.”
From North Andrew, eighth grader Ivan Kight told The Forum this is not his first time in a spelling bee, but that in the past was usually knocked out early.
“This year I actually tried as hard as I could,” he said, noting that it was an extremely enjoyable experience.
This year the word that sent Kight out in the fifth round was “bachelorette.”
Making it to fourth place out of the top 27 spellers in northwest Missouri isn’t a bad place to end his spelling career. As a freshman next year, he will not be eligible for the spelling bee.
Julianna Mullins, an eighth grader at Pleasant View R-VI in Grundy County, won the competition and will head to Washington, D.C., this summer for the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The top three spellers in the region made the final four rounds exciting with each spelling correctly for two of them. Mullins came out on top, spelling her final words: “intricate,” “postural,” “pinnacle” and “debris.” In order to win, she had to correctly spell her fifth word, “musketeers.”
Adrian Rockstead, a seventh grader from Clinton County Middle School, placed third, getting knocked out in the eighth round on the word “leaven.”
Second place winner Tony Jennings, an eighth grader from Gilman City Middle School in Harrison County, was knocked out in the ninth round on the word, “lithophone.”
After the win and to great applause, Mullins ran back up the bleachers to hug her parents Nate and Rebecca Mullins, teacher Kylie Davis and Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff.
Feeling “sweaty,” Julianna said she didn’t plan on winning and didn’t think about how many words she would have to spell to win.
“I just planned on doing whatever it took to be the best I could be,” she said.
Julianna said there wasn’t one word that held her up during the 10 rounds and that overall, it was pretty simple, noting with a shy smile that she was glad not to receive some of the words other contestants had to spell.
“I’m excited to represent Pleasant View and northwest (Missouri),” Julianna said.
She’s nervous and excited and ready to mano a mano with the large amount of paperwork involved in the trip to nationals in Washington, D.C.
Her preparation moving toward nationals won’t change much, she said. She and her mom will look up word pronunciations and then her mom will quiz her on them.
Julianna’s mom, Rebecca, told The Forum that her daughter was initially not a good speller, and that for every word that she spelled correctly, she worked hard, because it didn’t come naturally for her.
“She’s done a lot of work,” Nate said. “She’s put in a lot of hard work to get this far.”
For other spellers, Juliana offered the following advice: “Take it slow. Think about what you say before you say it. If it helps to use sign language or write it on your hand, do so.”
To combat any nervousness in D.C., she’s going to try not to look at the cameras and maybe even picture herself in her bedroom.
“It’s going to be interesting to see all the monuments I’ve learned about all my life,” Juliana said.