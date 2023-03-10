Local students participate in Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee
PHOTOS BY SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Twenty-seven young spelling enthusiasts participated in the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at emPowerU and two of them were from Nodaway County.

Fifth grader Alantin Cromer from Horace Mann Elementary and sixth grader Tessa Mayne took part in the bee.

Horace Mann Laboratory School fifth grader Alantin Cromer spells his first word correctly at the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee held at emPowerU in St. Joseph. He was one of only two spellers from Nodaway County to move on to the regional competition.
Maryville Middle School sixth grader Tessa Mayne spells a word on Saturday at the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee held at emPowerU in St. Joseph. She was one of only two spellers from Nodaway County to move on to the regional competition.
Ivan Kight, eighth grade, North Andrew
Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee winner Julianna Mullins, an eighth grader from Pleasant View R-VI, thinks about the word she prepares to spell on Saturday, March 4 at emPowerU in St. Joseph.
Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee winner Julianna Mullins, an eighth grader from Pleasant View R-VI, holds her first place plaque on Saturday at emPowerU in St. Joseph. Shown with her are her parents Rebecca and Nate Mullins. Julianna will travel to Washington, D.C., for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
