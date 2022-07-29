HOPKINS, Mo. — A group of Nodaway County superintendents will meet to discuss the possibility of adding at least one school resource officer to each district in the county, North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin said at a school board meeting last week.
During the July 20 regular meeting of the North Nodaway Board of Education, Turpin said some county superintendents will get together while attending a 275 Conference meeting on Aug. 5.
Turpin noted he and West Nodaway Superintendent Mitch Barnes have already discussed the idea with Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong.
The discussion will be used to determine who is in favor of the proposition and receive suggestions and ideas from other superintendents.
“I think that it would say a lot about our communities, a lot about our county overall as a very safe place to go to school …,” Turpin said.
Currently, a D.A.R.E. officer from the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office rotates through the six school districts outside of Maryville in the county, including North Nodaway, getting to each one about once a week.
Turpin would like to have a permanent officer between the elementary and middle/high schools in case a crisis arises. He noted resource officers could also be used during the summer when some law enforcement officers take vacations.
“The whole purpose of this is to eventually put a school resource officer in each district, and that we try to possibly get it paid through a sales tax of some sort through the county,” he said. “While it’s nice about possibly doing it through a sales tax, it would be very similar to what DeKalb County did in their county.”
In 2018, DeKalb County voters approved a half-cent sales tax to share five resource officers among four districts. The tax also funds activities from some other offices like the victims’ advocate, the prosecutor and the county coroner. Prior to North Nodaway, Turpin worked at Union Star R-II, one of the beneficiaries of the DeKalb County tax.
“With it being in Nodaway County, what’s nice is we’ve got an influx of temporary residents who also come from other states, other counties, whatever that go to businesses and purchase and spend money within the county that could help pay for this initiative, so it wouldn’t be totally on the residents within the county,” he said.
Turpin said it would be a long-term process, and the soonest such a measure could be approved by voters would be in April.
Meal prices
Also during the July 20 meeting, the board approved a 10-cent increase on all full-priced student meals.
While Seamless Summer Option free lunches were in effect last school year, the district still had to set 2021-2022 meal rates. Those who received additional servings or juices as well as those who purchased teachers’ and visitors’ lunches were affected by the increase during the 2021-2022 school year.
In July 2021, the board raised the 2021-2022 lunch rate by $0.10 to keep from having a large price increase during the 2022-2023 school year.
Breakfast prices for the elementary and middle/high schools will be $1.90, while reduced breakfast will remain at $0.30 and adult breakfast will increase by $0.30 for a total price of $2.50.
Full-priced lunches will be $3 for the elementary school and $3.20 for the middle/high school. Reduced lunches at both schools will be $0.40. Adult lunch will see a $0.30 increase, for a total price of $4.15.
Prices for specialty items and extras are as follows: extra milk - $0.40, seconds - $1.80, chef salad - $4.15, sides - $1.05 and orange juice - $0.55. Since the 2021-2022 school year, seconds will increase by $0.10, chef salad will increase by $0.30 and sides will increase by $0.10. Milk and orange juice prices will remain the same.
Additionally, the board approved raising the 2022-2023 tuition rate for North Nodaway attendees who live outside of the district from $10,866 to the cost it takes to educate a pupil. Superintendent Turpin said he would determine the exact rate at a later time, noting that the cost is around $12,500.
Other news
- The district’s tax rate hearing date is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, prior to the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.
- Concrete curbing, approved by the board at its June meeting, has been poured. It is intended to divert water from running into a ditch and underneath the asphalt at the middle/high school.
- Turpin said asphalt by the commons was laid down and patched on June 20. As of the meeting, Turpin said it’d be sealed and striped within a few days.
- The board accepted Jadyn Lauritsen’s resignation as an elementary paraprofessional.
- The employment of MacKenzie Finney as the elementary building secretary, Olivia Davidson as the third-grade teacher and Jody Thompson as the assistant volleyball coach for the 2022-2023 school year were approved by the board.