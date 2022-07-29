North Nodaway School (copy)
The North Nodaway High/Junior High School is shown. The district superintendent told board members at a recent meeting that a group of local superintendents plan to meet and discuss options for school resource officers.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

HOPKINS, Mo. — A group of Nodaway County superintendents will meet to discuss the possibility of adding at least one school resource officer to each district in the county, North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin said at a school board meeting last week.

During the July 20 regular meeting of the North Nodaway Board of Education, Turpin said some county superintendents will get together while attending a 275 Conference meeting on Aug. 5.

