National History Day 2023 logo

COLUMBIA, Mo. — National History Day in Missouri held its state contest on April 22 in Columbia and have advanced the first and second place winners of each category onto the national competition.

This year’s theme was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas,” with students from grades 6-12 completing in the five categories of documentary, exhibit, performance, paper and website.

0
0
0
0
0