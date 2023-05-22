COLUMBIA, Mo. — National History Day in Missouri held its state contest on April 22 in Columbia and have advanced the first and second place winners of each category onto the national competition.
This year’s theme was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas,” with students from grades 6-12 completing in the five categories of documentary, exhibit, performance, paper and website.
Of the students from the Northwest regional contest who competed at the state level, three entries will move onto the national competition at the University of Maryland, College Park, on June 11-15.
Entries advancing include the following.
- Second Place – Maryville High School
- The Interstate Highway System: Broader Ribbons Across the Land
- Student: Lydia Evans
- First Place – North Andrew Middle School
- Loretta Lynn Kickin’ Up Dust
- Students: Maverick Sybert, Hilde Wheeler
Junior Individual Performance
- Second Place - North Andrew Middle School
- The Atomic Age; Student: Collin Sybert