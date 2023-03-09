Results – Advancing to the State Competition

Senior Division

Senior Group Exhibit

First Place - JOSEPHINE WILMES and KEAGAN WILMES “The History and Influence of Granny Midwives in America” from Maryville High School

Second Place - BROOKLYN JOHNSON and SABREENA PARKER “The Tenth Muse” from Maryville High School

Third Place - JILLIAN BAGLEY and PAYTON MCGINNESS “NHD Virginia Apgar” from Maryville High School

Senior Group Website

First Place - MALLORY MORGAN and MOLLY KRETZER “Stonewall Riots: Bringing New Frontiers in LGBTQ+ History” from Lafayette High School

Second Place – CALEB STEVENS, ETHAN TYLER, MASON CASNER, and OWEN MARTIN “Manhattan Project” from North Nodaway Jr.-Sr. High School

Third Place - EMILEE DULCAN and ERICA SPIKER “Maji Maji Uprising” Lafayette High School

Senior Group Documentary

First Place - AMAYA MARKT and STELLA NERI “The Polio Vaccine and the Race to Save

Humanity” from Lafayette High School

Second Place - ASH GEORGE and MADI SPINNER “The Battle of Castle Itter: When Americans and Germans fought together in WWII” from Lafayette High School

Senior Paper

First Place - LYDIA EVANS “The Interstate Highway System: Broader Ribbons Across the Land” from Maryville High School

Second Place - ELIZABETH NEWELL “A Woman’s Sphere: How Nellie Bly’s Trip Around the World Changed the Roles of Female Journalists for Over a Century” from East Buchanan High School

Third Place - AVA DUMKE “What the Dead Can Tell Us: Herophilus and the New Frontier” from Maryville High School

Senior Individual Exhibit

First Place - ERIC NGUYEN “Great Chicago Fire: The Frontier to a New City” from Lafayette High School

Second Place - ERIC WACASER “To the Moon and Back” from Lafayette High School

Third Place - VANESSA MYERS “Princess Diana” from Maryville High School

Senior Individual Website

First Place - RAYNA CHILCOAT “TANKS: Faster and Further Frontiers of the Battlefield” from Lafayette High School

Second Place - OWEN ESTES “A New Dimension of Engineering” from Lafayette High School

Third Place - ETHAN ZEIT “How Meat Changed Car Manufacturing Forever​​​​​​​” from Lafayette High School

Senior Individual Documentary

First Place - AUSTIN PALMER “Risorgimento” from Lafayette High School

Second Place - MORGAN RABIDEAUX “Raised By Video: A Mini Documentary” from Lafayette High School

Junior Division

Junior Group Exhibit

First Place – KYRA LASSEN, MEGANN SCHILDKNECHT, and PRESLEIGH FORD “Jackie Robinson: Frontier of Racial Segregation of Baseball” from North Andrew Middle School

Second Place – EMMA CURRAN and JERSEY RAMSEY “Lake Contrary Amusement Park” from North Andrew Middle School

Third Place - CHANNING ELLIS and GAREK RATHBUN “Genocide On the Frontier” from North Andrew Middle School

Junior Group Website

First Place - ELLIE JACKSON and KIMMI KOHRS “Frontiers: Alec Jeffreys, Fingerprints, Forensics” from East Buchanan Middle School

Second Place - BRADYNN WILSON and KYIANNA THOMAS “The Record Player: On the Frontier of Music” from North Andrew Middle School

Third Place – AYDEN WARD, KARTER BURGESS, and MADDOX WILMES “Jacques Cousteau on the Frontier of Ocean Exploration” from North Andrew Middle School

Junior Group Documentary

First Place - BRIGHAM RUSSO and TROY MADISON “The Missouri River: Its Role as the Edge of the Western Frontier” from North Andrew Middle School

Second Place - GAVIN CRUZ, MATTHEW STURGIS and RIDGE HARGER “Apollo 11” from North Nodaway Jr.-Sr. High School

Third Place – KANYON RAMSEY and KAYTEN ROBERTS “The Donner Party: Tragedy on the Frontier” from North Andrew Middle School

Junior Group Performance

First Place - HILDE WHEELER and MAVERICK SYBERT “Loretta Lynn Kickin' Up Dust” from North Andrew Middle School

Second Place - KEITH RIEDEL and WYATT EMERY “Gold Rush” from North Nodaway Jr.-Sr. High School

Junior Paper

First Place - KATHRYN EDDINS “The Women’s Right Movement” From Mid-Buchanan Elementary School

Second Place - HAYDEN MANLEY “The Frontier of Environmental Protection” from North Andrew Middle School

Third Place - JACKSON RIEDINGER “Exploring the New Frontier: Apollo Space Missions” from North Andrew Middle School

Junior Individual Exhibit

First Place - HAILEY RHOAD “Laura Ingalls Wilder” from East Buchanan Middle School

Second Place - ANIYAH WILLIAMS “The American Frontier from colonial times to Manifest

Destiny” from North Andrew Middle School

Third Place - CONNER CAMPBELL “Jesse James” from North Andrew Middle School

Junior Individual Website

First Place - ASHLEY DUNBAR “Brown V. Board of Education: The Frontier to End Segregation in Public Schools” from North Andrew Middle School

Second Place - REMINGTON MUSSER “The Birth of The Internet” from East Buchanan Middle School

Third Place - ZAVAN UZZLE “The Missouri River as the Edge of the Western Frontier” from North Andrew Middle School

Junior Individual Documentary

First Place - JASE WALKER “St. Joseph’s Part in the California Gold Rush” from North Andrew Middle School

Second Place - TEMPERANCE BUNTIN “The Accidental Discovery- Penicillin” from Mid-Buchanan Elementary School

Third Place - ZOEY REDMOND “The explosion of Apollo 13” from North Andrew Middle School

Junior Individual Performance

First Place - COLLIN SYBERT “The Atomic Age” from North Andrew Middle School

Second Place – HEATHER HOLMES “The Gold Rush” from Fillmore, Missouri