MARYVILLE, Mo. — More than 200 middle school and high school students gathered on the third floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union at Northwest Missouri State University last week to compete in the regional National History Day competition.
The theme for this year’s competition was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas,” which asked students to look beyond facts and dates when considering history and instead look at people and events that can help them gain a better perspective of the past.
This was the first year since the pandemic started that the contest was held in person. Schools from Nodaway, Atchison and Buchanan counties participated in the regional contest at Northwest, including high school students from Maryville, North Nodaway and West Nodaway.
“We decided with the theme of frontiers, they needed to come up with some type of unique claim that hopefully wasn’t going to be generic, that everybody was doing,” said Joshua Lefeber, social studies teacher at Maryville High School.
Lefeber said the students, who are all in his Honors American Government class, spent the majority of the fall collecting their evidence and looking at how their claim fit within this year’s theme of Frontiers in History. The spring semester was spent putting together the physical projects, papers and websites during class.
Two of Lefeber’s students, Brinley Conn and Lauren Jaster, put hours of work into their project over mental health treatments of the past and how the treatments evolved over time to create modern day treatments. They created a three-dimensional diorama featuring miniature models of past treatments including the spinning chair, captivity and hollow wheel.
Conn and Jaster decided on this topic after researching journalist Nellie Bly, whose undercover 1887 expose on conditions at the Women’s Lunatic Asylum in New York helped usher in reforms in mental health care practices.
“We discovered that conditions in these places were terrible, ridiculously bad,” Jaster said. “We thought that was really interesting so we decided to focus our project around insane asylums.”
Conn said to help get a better idea on the types of treatments used, they visited the Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph to see past treatment methods up close. This museum is where the pair learned about the hollow wheel, which they created a miniature version of by cutting and coloring individual popsicle sticks. Jaster said the wheel itself took the pair six hours to make.
The hollow wheel was invented by German psychiatrist Johann Reil (1758-1813). According to a 2006 article in Behavioral Healthcare Executive, a patient would be placed inside and could either remain stationary or run forward or backward. Think of it like an entirely enclosed human-sized hamster wheel.
“Theoretically, this activity would engender goal-directed behavior, with the hope that such forced activity on the patient’s part would take him out of his hallucination-filled world and into reality,” noted the article. A patient could spend 36-48 hours in the wheel, then would be “either tractable and obedient as a result of the wheel” or so fatigued by the constant pace that he presented little if any management problem.
While some students had an abundance of time invested into their projects, others, such as Olivia Renfro, Gabryelle Harper and Neveah Smith from North Nodaway, had difficulty finishing their projects on time due to snow days and illness.
This group researched Oliver Wendell Holmes and anesthesia to look at how anesthesia practices have advanced over the years. Smith and Renfro said they learned that cocaine, poppy seeds and other substances were used as anesthesia during surgeries and Holmes helped discover new, safer methods.
Renfro, Harper and Smith said they finished their presentation just a day or two before the competition as they had several snow days and partners that were sick which prevented them from working on the project.
“At first, we didn’t know what we were doing and then the more research that we got, the more ideas we had,” Renfro said. “With the timeline and thesis and pictures, it just kind of all came together.”
Another element of their project was an infant anesthesia mask that Smith said she was able to get from Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville after calling down and asking if there was anything the hospital could let them use to show the process of anesthesia.
“(The judges) said (the presentation) looked really good,” Smith said. “We’ve had a bunch of other students from different schools tell us it looked great.”
Michael McConkey, North Nodaway’s history teacher, said this competition is one of the largest projects his students complete for social studies and that it’s a great way for students to learn teamwork and research skills.
Two other North Nodaway students, Wyatt Emery and Keith Riedel, entered in the junior group performance category for their project titled “Gold Rush,” which they chose as they said the journey to the west and how it’s influenced the population of California today interested them.
“It’s a lot of teaching them how to research things, how to know what’s a good source and what’s a bad source, just how to take a larger project that relates to them and create the best product,” McConkey said.
The West Nodaway R-I School District entered seven exhibits in this year’s contest, which was the school’s first appearance in the regional competition since 2016. Students covered topics ranging from the Oregon Trail, NASA and Thomas Edison to Susan B. Anthony and Nancy Morgan Hart, a rebel heroine from the Revolutionary War.
“It was very rewarding watching the students explore the possibilities of who, where, or what they were going to choose and then debate and justify their picks,” Jerod Downing, West Nodaway social studies teacher, said. “Seeing them research their topic, get excited to learn more and then ask those additional questions that fuel additional learning, as a teacher, is always a rewarding experience.”
Groups and individuals who placed in the top three in one of the four categories — exhibit, performance, documentary and research paper — in either the junior or senior divisions will advance to the state competition on April 22 in Columbia, Missouri.