Maryville High School students Brinley Conn and Lauren Jaster present their senior group exhibit over mental health treatments in the past and in present day at the National History Day contest at Northwest Missouri State University on March 3.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — More than 200 middle school and high school students gathered on the third floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union at Northwest Missouri State University last week to compete in the regional National History Day competition.

The theme for this year’s competition was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas,” which asked students to look beyond facts and dates when considering history and instead look at people and events that can help them gain a better perspective of the past.

Keith Riedel and Wyatt Emery of North Nodaway act out their performance of the Gold Rush during the Junior Group Performance category at the National History Day contest March 3.

