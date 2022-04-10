MARYVILLE, Mo. — St. Gregory Barbarigo School will hold a series of events during the month of April.
At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, the sixth grade class will reenact the Stations of the Cross at the church. Students will be dressed as the people from the Stations of the Cross story and will walk around the church to reenact what happened to Jesus, said Jamie Casteel, technology instructor at SGB School, in an email to The Forum.
Later that day, from 5 to 6 p.m., fourth through eighth graders will host “Night of the Museum,” in the gym. It will consist of series of displays, showing what the students have learned. At the event, there will be activities the students have done in math, writing, science, social studies, technology, art and more.
Following “Night of the Museum,” there will be an event to welcome incoming kindergartners and their parents at 6:15 p.m. Kindergartners will do an activity with their teacher, while parents hear specifics about the school from the principal, the school nurse and the secretary, Casteel said.
At 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, the eighth grade class will reenact the Last Supper. Students will dress as people from the Last Supper story, wash hands and hand out communion. There will be a special blessing read over the students as they prepare to celebrate the events of Easter.
Later that day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., students in preschool through eighth grade will gather with their assigned Falcon Faith Families (FFF) and work through a station rotation that will have activities based upon Easter. Casteel noted they would also eat lunch with their FFF.
From 12:30 to 3 p.m., students from the sixth grade class will stay at school following early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. to do various service projects around the school, including yard work and assembling furniture.
At 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, grandparents and special friends are invited to Mass. Following Mass, students and their guests will eat lunch together in the gym. They will be able to visit the Scholastic Book Fair at this time, Casteel said.