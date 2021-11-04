MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School hosted six competing schools Oct. 22-23 for the Maryville Pride Lions Kinman Classic Speech and Debate Tournament.
“We were so excited to host a live tournament, and the other schools enjoyed the competition after only having virtual tournaments because of the COVID epidemic,” said Mike Brown, Maryville High School speech and debate coach, in a news release.
Originally called the Spoofhound Classic, the tournament was renamed in 2019 to honor retired coach Trudy Kinman.
“We also kept the Maryville Pride Lions in our official name because they always volunteer their time and give a generous donation and help us buy our trophies,” Brown said.
A news release noted competing high schools were as follows: Smithville, St. Joseph Central, Lafayette, Platte County, Staley and Capital City. They competed in debate rounds on Friday evening and individual events on Saturday.
Schools that earned the most points in the two-day tournament received sweepstakes awards. Winners are as follows: Lafayette High School, first place; Central High School, second place; and Platte County High School, third place.
According to a news release, the Trudy Kinman Outstanding Coach Award was presented to Cody Proctor, coach at Capital City High School in Jefferson City. Proctor is an Maryville High School alumnus. He coached at Savannah before accepting his current position.
“We are so fortunate that so many community members and alumni took the time to help us judge,” Brown said. “We also appreciate the NWMSU coach, Dr. Brian Swafford, and his students for making the tournament a success.”