MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School speech and debate competitors hosted more than 250 students at the school’s annual Speech and Debate Tournament held Oct. 28-29.
According to a news release, competing schools included: Lafayette, North Kansas City, Oak Park, Park Hill, Park Hill South, Platte County, Savannah, Smithville, St. Joseph Central and Staley.
On Friday, students competed in debate events, while on Saturday, they competed in individual events and Congress.
“We are thankful to our alumni, friends, and community members for judging, providing food donations and volunteering at the tournament,” said Sam Ferris, Maryville Speech and Debate coach. “We appreciate the Maryville Pride Lions for their sponsorship of the trophies and the Maryville Optimist Club, Pizza Ranch, Hy-Vee, and Kentucky Fried Chicken for their donations in support of our hospitality room. We are grateful for everyone’s help in making our MHS Tournament a success.”
Sweepstakes winners included: Park Hill, first place; Park Hill South, second place; and St. Joseph Central, third place. This year, the tournament also presented the Kinman Power Sweeps Award. Named after a previous Maryville coach Trudy Kinman, the award honors schools that did not have huge entries, but still won awards. This year there was a tie with both Savannah and Smithville receiving the award.
“When the school eliminated the debate and forensics program from the curriculum, I was afraid the program would die,” said Kinman. “However, Sam Ferris stepped up and coached the program as an after-school extra-curricular activity. With only two students, Quenton Kinderknecht and Austyn Deiter, they pulled off an excellent tournament. Some schools spent the night in Maryville, others got to meet Mr. Swafford and learn about NWMSU, and still others were impressed by MHS and the Lee and Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center. Another interesting fact is that two former MHS speech and debate students now coach. Hannah Townsend is at Park Hill South, and Shane Sandau is at Oak Park.”