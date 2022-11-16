MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School speech and debate competitors hosted more than 250 students at the school’s annual Speech and Debate Tournament held Oct. 28-29.

According to a news release, competing schools included: Lafayette, North Kansas City, Oak Park, Park Hill, Park Hill South, Platte County, Savannah, Smithville, St. Joseph Central and Staley.

IMG_1705.jpg

Austyn Deiter, right, presents Loc Cole from Park Hill High School the first-place Sweepstakes Trophy.
