IMG_4004.jpg
Maryville High School senior trumpet player Tyler Jones hugs Band Director Tim Gilham during last week’s final concert at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. He spoke to the audience about the band’s gratefulness to have had him to lead them.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School band members performed this year's final concert of the 2022-2023 school year on Friday, May 5, at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts and said goodbye to their director.

Director of Bands Tim Gilham is retiring this year, after four years with the district. The Band Boosters presented him a comfortable outdoor rocking chair embroidered with “**Retired** Band Director Young at Heart Slightly Older in Some Places.”

