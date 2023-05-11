MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School band members performed this year's final concert of the 2022-2023 school year on Friday, May 5, at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts and said goodbye to their director.
Director of Bands Tim Gilham is retiring this year, after four years with the district. The Band Boosters presented him a comfortable outdoor rocking chair embroidered with “**Retired** Band Director Young at Heart Slightly Older in Some Places.”
Maryville High School senior trumpet player Tyler Jones spoke on behalf of the band.
“Thank you for everything you have done for this band,” he said. “... As soon as you came here, it was not about you, but about the band. You made this very clear your first day when you allowed us to carry on our traditions.
“This year was tough for me personally, because it's my last year. It's a little sad for me because I've enjoyed my time with the band ... but you’ve made this year really amazing. … You gave 100 percent of yourself to this band. ... You made me a lot more confident as a trumpet player and I can’t thank you enough. … We’re all gonna miss you and we all love you.”
Incoming Director of Bands Benoit Gauthier — who has served as assistant band director for three years with Gilham — took a moment to express his feelings and experiences with the director. He told the crowd that when arriving that school early in the mornings, Gilham would already be there welcoming him with nothing but positivity.
“Which is very very valuable, very valuable," he said. "Tim, I have been blessed to have you as a mentor in the first years of my career. You've been a gentle, kind and confident role model for me and I thank you deeply.”