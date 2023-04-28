BARNARD, Mo. — Thanks to available state funding, South Nodaway plans to host summer school for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade this year.
During last week’s South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told board members that the district will host summer school thanks to federal funds that the state of Missouri has in its coffers.
“They’re trying to find various ways to allocate that to the school districts,” he said. The district could have utilized some of those funds last summer, but didn’t have time to set it up.
Only available to districts that don’t traditionally offer summer school, the funds are being provided to extend learning opportunities to combat learning loss suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Schools like us don’t often do summer school very often, because we often lose money on it,” Skoglund said. “... It makes financial sense for the school district in the sense that it’s not going to cost us a dime.”
He told the board this will not only help students who may have experienced some loss of instructional time, but also teachers by providing extra earning power.
“We’re not noticing some of the deficits that you’re seeing maybe nationwide, in some of the bigger cities and places where they were out of school a long time,” Skoglund said. “I can’t under any circumstances … fathom that it wouldn’t be a good thing for the kids that attended.”
The district sent out preliminary surveys to students and parents and found that there are at least 52 students interested in the summer school opportunity. Pre-kindergarten has four interested students, while kindergarten has 10, first grade has 10, second grade has eight, third grade has seven, fourth grade has six, fifth grade has four and sixth grade has three.
Principal Aaron Murphy said summer school will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, June 5 – June 29.
He said nine elementary teachers have committed to teach during the summer, while some already had summer obligations.
“I think that speaks for our staff right there to be able to do that,” he said. “That’s that intrinsic motivator right there that they want to be able to do it. … That’s fantastic.”
Murphy said the program’s emphasis will include math and science, but reading will be the emphasis, because district data shows it’s an area that could be improved upon. He said it will be enrichment, but in a fun manner, with hands-on learning.
He said a lot of details are still being ironed out, like transportation. Skoglund said since the district leases buses from Jarnik Buses, they are still working out details about how to transport students. He has also spoken with Jefferson Superintendent Tim Jermain about possibly leasing one of their buses. Board member Pat Swinford said he would prefer working with and supporting Jefferson. The board did not vote regarding transportation.
Board reorganizes
Following the April 4 municipal election, South Nodaway R-IV Board Secretary Brandy Wolf swore in new board member Misty Langford and returning members Brian Flora and Rick Holtman during last week’s meeting.
In recognition of her 12 years of service to the district, Superintendent Dustin Skoglund presented a plaque to outgoing board president Janet Hilsabeck.
“I will miss everybody,” she told the board.
Holtman was elected president and Brian Flora as vice president. Wolf will continue to serve as board secretary. Sonya Buckles was elected board treasurer.
Board members agreed with Skoglund that they don’t require a delegate to the Missouri School Boards’ Association, since it no longer receives its policies from the organization.
Other South Nodaway news
- Board members approved amending the school calendar to 1,058 hours, reflecting missed days due to snow and state basketball. Skoglund explained that the district was already scheduled for 1,091 student attendance hours, far above the state requirement of 1,044. “Our kids are served well by being here,” he said.
- Murphy was designated as English Language Learner Student Coordinator.
- Following a discussion regarding the possibility of changing the district’s health insurance provider from the Missouri Educators United Health Plan to the Ozark School Board Association, the board decided to stay with MEUHP. Skoglund said he requested an updated plan to use for comparison and the board agreed it wasn’t worth switching.
- Board members approved the district’s current salary schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. Skoglund told board members that he plans to bring salary schedule recommendations at a later date after receiving more accurate information about assessed valuation and the end of the legislative session.
- The district received quotes on a 10-passenger van from Anderson Ford in St. Joseph and Tri-State Ford Lincoln in Maryville. There are also some used vehicles the district may look to purchase while it waits for new vehicles to become available.
- Board members approved a resolution to join the Nodaway County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
- The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in the conference room.