BARNARD, Mo. — Thanks to available state funding, South Nodaway plans to host summer school for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade this year.

During last week’s South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told board members that the district will host summer school thanks to federal funds that the state of Missouri has in its coffers.

IMG_1896.jpg
Buy Now

South Nodaway R-IV Board Secretary Brandy Wolf, foreground, swears in returning members Brian Flora and Rick Holtman during last week's meeting.
IMG_1895.jpg
Buy Now

Misty Langford is sworn in during last week's South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education meeting at the school.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags