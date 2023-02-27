BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education approved the purchase of new uniforms for the marching band during its Feb. 15 meeting.
According to meeting minutes, music teacher and band director Tamra Nally brought proposals for the uniforms to the board.
Board members approved the purchase of 55 uniforms. Typically school districts purchase more uniforms than are necessary at variable sizes in order to accommodate all potential band members.
Nally told The Forum on Wednesday morning that the school had 30 students in marching band this year and that the number of uniforms was recommended by the uniform company, Stanbury Uniforms, of Brookfield.
Meeting minutes state that Nally also has plans for the district’s current uniforms, but she is “not releasing any information until all details have been finalized.”
For more information or to donate to the uniform replacement project, contact the school district at 660-652-3727.
School calendar
The board approved the 2023-2024 district calendar with one change, adjusting the beginning dates for staff members. The first day of school is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22 and the last day is set for Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
The year will include 170 student attendance days, or 1,091.5 hours, and 182 staff days. The first semester ends on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Second semester will begin on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.
Other news
- The board approved an extension of contracts through the 2024-2025 school year for K-12 Principal Aaron Murphy and Assistant Principal Nick Wray.
- Board members accepted the resignation of Lesley Schulte, high school paraprofessional.
- The board moved to end its contract with architect Dick Ross due to the district’s new construction being completed. “Thank you for all your hard work,” the minutes noted.
- After participating in the FBLA District Leadership Conference, 10 South Nodaway students qualified for state FBLA competition in early April in Springfield. FBLA Adviser Julie McConkey told The Forum Tuesday night that the following students qualified for state in their respective categories: Noah Ferguson, Advertising and Journalism; Ellen Hayden, UX Design; Joslynn Heath, Accounting I and Intro to Financial Math; Alaina Henggeler, Intro to Business Procedures; Tucker Klamm, Intro to Financial Math; Nicco LaBryer, Impromptu Speaking. Teams that qualified include: Jessica Davis, Tejay Freemyer and Sarah Langford, Social Media Strategies; and Blair Allen and LaBryer, Computer Game and Simulation Design.
- Junior high and high school math teacher Taylar Freemyer told board members about the district’s Northwest Evaluation Association scores, which showed improvements in the math area.
- School counselor Jessie Henry presented the board with information about the Character Strong program provided through Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. The district was approved for curriculum for elementary through high school grades. Nine other schools in the area will be implementing the program as well. The program works to build character and community. Lessons will be taught by classroom teachers one time per week. Those lessons will be prepared for the teachers.
- Science teacher Kortni McCreath held a squid dissection for fifth grade students on Feb. 8. She told The Forum that the kids really enjoyed the after-school event. This is the second year of after-school dissections for elementary students and she’s seeing “great participation.” The goal of the program is to introduce them to different topics in science and get them excited/ready for junior high and high school science classes. “I am so thankful that I have an administration that is supportive and encourages activities like this,” McCreath said.