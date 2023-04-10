South Nodaway uniforms

South Nodaway is asking for help to purchase new uniforms for its marching band. The uniforms were designed by Stanbury Uniforms. 

 

 DESIGNS SUBMITTED BY SOUTH NODAWAY

BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Band is in the process of replacing its 24-year-old marching band uniforms and is asking for financial support.

According to a letter sent to alumni, the current uniforms have “held up extremely well, but they are showing their age.”

