BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Band is in the process of replacing its 24-year-old marching band uniforms and is asking for financial support.
According to a letter sent to alumni, the current uniforms have “held up extremely well, but they are showing their age.”
Band director Tamra Nally said the design team at Stanbury Uniforms came up with a traditional yet updated uniform for the band that is estimated to last for the next 20 years.
These uniforms cost $565 each, she said. In February, the South Nodaway Board of Education approved the purchase of 55 uniforms of varying sizes. This brings the total cost of the uniforms to about $31,000.
Nally said that approximately 50 percent of seventh through 12th grade students are involved in the band program.
“We are asking that you or your place of business help defray the enormous cost of this project,” Nally said in the letter.
The South Nodaway Band has a strong tradition of excellence in northwest Missouri and is very active. This year the band performed at the State Basketball Tournament in Springfield. The band also participates in various contests and parades throughout the region including the Northwest Missouri State University Homecoming Parade where it received first place.
“Our goal is to continue to provide our students and community with the best musical experiences possible,” Nally said. “Any donation would be greatly appreciated to help offset the cost of this project.”
The band hopes to debut the new uniforms this fall and tax-deductible donations may be made out to South Nodaway Band and sent to 209 Morehouse St. Barnard, MO 64423.
For more information, call South Nodaway at 660-652-3727.