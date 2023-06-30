BARNARD, Mo. — The following are notes from the minutes of the June 21 meeting of the South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education:
- Principal Aaron Murphy reported that the district’s first year of summer school “has been amazing.” He said the students have really enjoyed it. Each week concluded with a fun activity like going to the park, having a giant slip ‘n’ slide on the football field and fishing with the Missouri Department of Conservation in Savannah.
- Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told the board that food service costs have risen significantly since the end of the Seamless Summer program, which offered free meals for students during the COVID-19 pandemic and up until the beginning of last school year. He said the district needs to increase lunch prices by 5 cents. Cost for lunch will be $2.70 for elementary students and $2.95 for high school students. The cost for adults is $4.96 and staff is reimbursed $2.11 to total of $2.95.
- Skoglund offered and the board approved salary updates for the 2023-2024 school year. The board approved a $250 increase to the base rate with an additional $25 to added steps. The board also approved a 75-cent raise for non-certified employees and a 3 percent increase for administrators.
- The board approved a preliminary budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
- The school received a grant to install air purifiers throughout the building. The purpose of the Improving Ventilation in Missouri K-12 Schools Project is to assist Missouri K-12 public schools with improving indoor air quality in an effort to prevent or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.