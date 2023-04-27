South Nodaway Scholar Bowl Team are District Champions (copy)

The South Nodaway Scholar Bowl team is set to compete Friday, April 28 in national contest in Chicago.

 SUBMITTED BY SOUTH NODAWAY

BARNARD, Mo. — With its strong finish at the 275 Conference Scholar Bowl, the South Nodaway Scholar Bowl team proved themselves worthy to play on a national stage.

According to a news release, on Friday, April 28, the team will represent their school in a 128-team national competition: National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ Small School National Championship Tournament.

