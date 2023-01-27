South Nodaway school building (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education reapproved its full co-op with Jefferson and football co-op with North Nodaway at its most recent meeting.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved its full co-op agreement with Jefferson and its football co-op with North Nodaway during its regular meeting last week.

Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said the district used to have to sign and scan the agreement in, now it’s all done on the MSHSAA website, so it’s quite a bit simpler.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags