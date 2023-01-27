BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved its full co-op agreement with Jefferson and its football co-op with North Nodaway during its regular meeting last week.
Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said the district used to have to sign and scan the agreement in, now it’s all done on the MSHSAA website, so it’s quite a bit simpler.
He said the board has done this in January for the last two years, while Jefferson does it in December.
“I think we’re starting to see the time where we have to be on board,” said board member Pat Swinford. “I mean we’re starting to see the numbers decline. … We’re to the point now where I think we owe it to the kids to stay on board and keep rolling with it.”
He said the districts have already gone through the adjustment of the co-op “and felt the pains already,” but that there will always be something to work on to improve the co-op.
Board president Janet Hilsabeck said, “We have to have the numbers to have the team.”
STEM classroom
Teachers were to visit the Plattsburg STEM lab on Jan. 20, to get an idea of what kinds of things to put into the South Nodaway STEM classroom.
Skoglund said he’s been discussing funding opportunities and devices with Clinton County R-III Superintendent Sandy Stegall.
“Some of that technology can get pretty expensive,” he said. “So we’ve had several conversations as a team, but then also with Julie (McConkey) and with some of those teachers about prioritizing things that we can acquire through grants and then kind of making a wish list.”
Assistant Principal Nick Wray said that even though everyone wanted to be in the lab already, there has been a lot of STEM work being done in classrooms.
“I can’t think of any teacher that hasn’t done some sort of STEM lab or activity with kids,” Principal Aaron Murphy said.
Other South Nodaway news
- The board held a first reading of the district’s 2023-2024 school calendar. The first day of school would be Aug. 22 and the last would be May 21. Skoglund said they try to keep their schedule very close to Maryville’s so that it’s easier to align vo-tech class schedules. South Nodaway would see 170 student days with 1,091.5 hours. He said local districts tend to stay close in student attendance days. He said he believes Maryville is planning for 168 days and Jefferson is planning 171.
- Skoglund spoke at length about the current legislative session in Jefferson City, noting that Senate Bills 4 and 8 are concerning for him and other superintendents, especially those in rural districts. He said the two lead him and other district leaders to believe that the state is concerned with the number of school districts in the state and that consolidation may be many legislators’ goal. He will keep the board abreast of any developments. For more on his thoughts regarding the bills see the story about open enrollment in this paper. He said a resolution prepared by the Missouri Association of Rural Education is an option for the board to adopt in opposition to open enrollment on the grounds that it will be harmful to public schools. He plans to bring this to the board at a future meeting.
- Board members discussed their appreciation of those who helped and volunteered on the new building: Danny Wilson, Bruce Skoglund, Shelby Holaday and Justin Wolf.
- Science teacher Kortni McCreath is planning a series of dissections for various grades, including owl pellets, frogs and, new this year, squid, for fifth and sixth graders on Feb. 8 and Feb. 17. “It’s honestly interesting enough I’d come to watch that,” said Swinford. Murphy said McCreath is still working to set up another visit for high school anatomy students to a cadaver lab in Kansas. He said this year’s class has been asking for it.
- Skoglund said the administration team met to review progress to update the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. The district is currently on-target with the vast majority of its goals. Considering it’s a three-year plan, the district is ahead of schedule. The plan will be reviewed as part of the district’s Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP 6) review next year.
- The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Personnel
- The board approved the extension of Skoglund’s contract through the 2024-2025 school year with salary to be determined at a later date.
Resignation
The board accepted the resignation of Dottie Nelson, high school special education teacher, effective at the end of the school year.
Teaching for more than 25 years in the South Nodaway school district, Nelson will turn 80 in the fall, and she plans to complete her bucket list of seeing all the national parks in America, according to her resignation letter. Swinford jokingly asked that Skoglund tell her the board did not accept her resignation.
“She is a wonderful, wonderful woman,” said Skoglund. “She has made a difference in a lot of student lives.”
Murphy said Nelson would like a card shower. To send a card, direct it to her at 209 Morehouse St. Barnard, MO 64423.
“She is a just a fantastic human being,” Skoglund said. “We will miss her and she will be difficult to replace.”