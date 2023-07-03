South Nodaway FFA

South Nodaway third graders hear from an FFA student as part of the Agriculture Education on the Move program, which helps high school students gain experience as educators.

 SUBMITTED BY MISSOURI FARMERS CARE

BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway FFA chapter recently partnered with Agriculture Education on the Move to help educate third grade students this year at South Nodaway Elementary about the agriculture in their lives.

A program of Missouri Farmers Care Foundation, AEOTM is an educational program that brings agricultural-based knowledge to elementary classrooms statewide, according to a news release. Through this 10-week agriculture literacy program, elementary students learned about crops, livestock, soil and water conservation, nutrition and careers from passionate, trained FFA educators. FFA student leaders presented agricultural topics through engaging activities and lessons while developing their speaking and leadership skills.

