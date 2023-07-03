BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway FFA chapter recently partnered with Agriculture Education on the Move to help educate third grade students this year at South Nodaway Elementary about the agriculture in their lives.
A program of Missouri Farmers Care Foundation, AEOTM is an educational program that brings agricultural-based knowledge to elementary classrooms statewide, according to a news release. Through this 10-week agriculture literacy program, elementary students learned about crops, livestock, soil and water conservation, nutrition and careers from passionate, trained FFA educators. FFA student leaders presented agricultural topics through engaging activities and lessons while developing their speaking and leadership skills.
“We believe by working together we can achieve more,” said Heather Fletcher, AEOTM program director, in a statement. “We work with commodity checkoff groups and agricultural organizations to bring quality resources to the classroom in a way that engages students. Working with FFA chapters allows high school students to gain valuable experience as educators while reaching youth in their communities.”
Sixteen third grade students at South Nodaway Elementary received STEM-focused lessons, along with coordinating hands-on activities which involved making bread, butter, corn plastic, soybean necklaces, feed rations, soil profiles and more. These firsthand experiences provided a fun and interactive way of learning while meeting classroom curriculum objectives. Third graders got to meet Missouri farm families and learned about the dedication, compassion, sacrifice and work ethic necessary to maintain a farm.
“The entire community benefits from Agriculture Education on the Move as local third graders experience the thrill of germinating seeds, understanding the basics of how their food is produced and seeing, many for the first time, the agriculture all around them,” Ashley McCarty, MFC executive director, said. “We appreciate the efforts of FFA student leaders spending time sharing their knowledge and passion of agriculture with younger students in their community.”
The AEOTM program is funded through Missouri Farmers Care, a coalition of more than 40 Missouri agriculture groups, including support from Missouri soybean farmers and their checkoff and the MFA Oil Foundation.