The R-IV Board of Education set its 2022-2023 tax levy of $5.3614 per $100 assessed valuation at its most recent meeting.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

BARNARD, Mo. — At a public hearing just before last week’s meeting, the South Nodaway Board of Education took a voluntary rollback on its levy to keep its promise to voters who approved the no-tax-increase bond issue two years ago.

According to meeting minutes, the board set the levy at $5.3614 per $100 assessed valuation.

