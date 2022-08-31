BARNARD, Mo. — At a public hearing just before last week’s meeting, the South Nodaway Board of Education took a voluntary rollback on its levy to keep its promise to voters who approved the no-tax-increase bond issue two years ago.
According to meeting minutes, the board set the levy at $5.3614 per $100 assessed valuation.
The district did see an increase (6.66 percent) in assessed valuation, most of which was due to new construction and personal property growth and not figured into the state auditor’s calculations.
Therefore the existing growth was actually negative (-0.7469 percent). Since existing growth did not increase to the allowed 5 percent, the levy rose slightly to $5.3614 and the debt ceiling calculated by the auditor’s office was $0.5931. The board agreed to set it at $0.5900, which LJ Hart and Co. is sufficient to keep up with the district’s payments.
“We took a voluntary rollback and set the levy at $0.5900 to keep our promise to voters on our no-tax-increase bond issue,” noted meeting minutes.
In construction news, Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told board members the construction project is now in the finish work stage and that all classrooms are operational. However, there were still a few things left to complete after school started, Tuesday, Aug. 23.
According to meeting minutes, numerous volunteers have helped get everything ready for the school year.
“Danny Johnson, Bruce Skoglund, Jerry Nelson, Shelby Holaday, David Klamm, Nick Wray, Aaron Murphy, George Render, Stacy Harlan and Peggy Christian have worked tirelessly to make sure things would be ready to go,” noted Skoglund in the minutes.
- Board members unanimously approved a new Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.
- The board approved 2022-2023 bus routes.
- In closed session, board members approved hiring Annie Morris as full-time cook and to adjust rates of pay for the kitchen staff.