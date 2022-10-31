The following are notes from the minutes of the Oct. 18 meeting of the South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education:
- The multipurpose floor installation is scheduled for this week. There will be a couple days that no one will be allowed on the floor.
- Junior high/high school English teacher Seth Jenkins said the book fair went over very well. Early next month, high school English and art students plan to visit The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City.
- Counselor Jessie Henry told board members that she has been setting up college visits for each class. Each high school class will attend two college trips a year. The goal is that by the time they graduate, the students will have visited eight different colleges.
- The board approved this year’s senior class trip to Branson, Missouri. The total cost of the trip is around $8,500.
- K-12 Principal Aaron Murphy and Assistant Principal Nick Wray told board members that the Sept. 24 South Nodaway Band color run went well.
- Twelve students are signed up to attend the FFA National Convention Oct. 25-29 in Indianapolis.
- The fall music concert has been moved to Tuesday, Nov. 1.
- Full-time certified teachers are putting together plans for a committee to approve a Career Ladder Plan that has been approved to be funded by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
- Board members approved increasing long-term substitute teacher pay to $120 after 10 days of consecutive substituting.
- The board approved hiring Tabitha Holtman as junior high cheer coach.
- Board members approved the early graduation of Taylor Thompson who asked to graduate in December.