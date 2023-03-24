BARNARD, Mo. — The following are notes from the minutes of the March 16 meeting of the South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education:
- Board members approved renewing contracts for tenured and non-tenured teachers.
- Superintendent Dustin Skoglund provided an update for the board on open enrollment. The board approved sending a letter to Sen. Rusty Black on the topic. For more on this, please see a story in this edition of The Forum.
- Skoglund told the board that the district has maintained its current status at Step 4 with regard to Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan health insurance and therefore saw only a minimal rate increase. However, several HSA plans added an additional 10 percent past deductible until an out-of-pocket match is met. The district currently pays $500 toward employee insurance. It is also waiting on a bid from the Ozarks Schools Benefits Association.
- With regard to this year’s Annual Performance Report, South Nodaway scored well based on the new metrics, 70th of 553 schools and in the top 12.8 percent of all schools in the state.
- Last week was CharacterStrong training for a few of the teachers, according to meeting minutes. The program provides research-based pre-K through 12th grade social and emotional learning curricula and professional learning services that positively impact lives. Participation in the program is funded this year by Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, through its fundraising arm the St. Francis Foundation and its multiyear, regional focus on mental health.
- In order to swear in the new board members after next month’s election, the board approved moving up its regular meeting by one day. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 18 in the conference room.