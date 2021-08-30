MARYVILLE, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education heard from Nodaway County Health Department administrator Tom Patterson regarding COVID-19 protocols during its Aug. 18 meeting.
Patterson said he had recently met with county school superintendents to provide information about COVID-19 regarding students’ return to school. Last week he said he supported the South Nodaway board in its efforts to help mitigate possible spread of the virus.
“I’ve been saying I think we’re in better position this year,” Patterson said. “We have more people vaccinated this year and we have more knowledge.”
Board members asked questions and discussed with him some of the more current issues such as the delta variant.
He told the board the delta variant is more transmissible and appears to be affecting younger people, noting he’s seen about a four-fold increase in children’s cases.
Board member Debbie Bennett asked how the district is handling information about people who are vaccinated. South Nodaway school nurse Tabitha Holtman said if students or teachers want to inform her of their vaccination status that’s fine, but as a nurse working with the health department, she is able to see those vaccination records, although the HIPAA-related health information is still private.
Holtman said working with seating charts and the health department, she is the person who needs to have that information to trace any potential contacts.
Patterson told the board that for him, there are three key things that people can do to help stop the spread.
- Social distance
- Practice good hand washing and hygiene
- Stay home when sick
“We do recommend masks, like I said, that’s our natural position,” he said. “We’re in lock-step with the state of Missouri and CDC guidance, of course that’s up to local school boards and it should be really ...We’re still your health department. We’re more than happy to help.”
Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told the board that this year’s re-entry plan has been on the website since June and sets standard safety precautions at the level they were last year, with some changes including layered mitigation strategies that involve lunch cohorts, frequent cleaning and hand washing.
He noted students still will be required to wear masks on the school buses because it is a federal mandate.
Construction update
With regard to construction, Skoglund said there has been quite a bit of progress, with plumbing, electrical, walls and ceilings in the lobby and new bathrooms.
After the meeting, he took board members on a tour of some of the outdoor grading on the north side of the building. He explained that the football goalposts ended up having to be moved 10 yards, instead of the previously discussed 5 yards, but that it still appeared to work with the crows nest.
Skoglund thanked maintenance supervisor George Render who has helped throughout the entire construction project. He also thanked teachers who have worked diligently and without complaint as their rooms and the building have been difficult to work in due to that construction.
Other news
- The board approved a slightly lower tax rate this year of $5.9047 compared to last year’s $5.9163. The district’s assessed valuation increased from last year’s $16,530,468 to this year’s $17,018,071. “Our debt service ceiling is calculated by the state auditor’s office at 63 cents and we’re going to take a voluntary rollback on that one and keep it at 59 (cents) to keep our promise to the people on the bond issue,” Skoglund told the board.
- Board members approved the 2021-2022 bus routes.
- The board approved hiring Jessie Henry as K-12 counselor, Lesley Schulte as a high school paraprofessional and Johnnie Silkett as varsity football coach.
- Board members briefly discussed the number of students involved in fall sports. PE teacher Melinda Claycomb told them that between Jefferson C-123 and South Nodaway district there are only seven seventh graders and that it may become a problem in the near future. “That’s a big issue,” said Nick Wray, assistant principal/counselor.