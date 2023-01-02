BARNARD, Mo. — During the South Nodaway Board of Education meeting on Dec. 21, the board took the following actions:
- Board members approved the district’s annual audit performed by Clevenger & Associates, CPA, PC of Chillicothe.
- Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told board members that he met with members of the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association in regard to a new program, MO Beef Kids, which helps to provide locally produced beef to local schools. He explained the association reaches out to local cattle producers to request donations to local school districts. No action was taken.
- Board members discussed transferring service for school board policies from the Missouri School Boards’ Association to Ed Counsel. With initial costs of $12,000 and then an additional cost of $2,000 per year, board members agreed to shift services. In the board’s November meeting minutes, it was noted that Ed Counsel is the company the district uses for legal services.
- The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the conference room at the school.