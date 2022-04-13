HIGH HONOR ROLL
- Seniors: Dalanie Acklin, Nate Carter, Will Colling, Alex Downing, Hayden Ferry, Kevin Henggeler, Quenton Manship, Sierra Wiederholt and Micah Wolf
- Juniors: Jessica Davis, Keian Drydale, Tejay Freemyer, Tony Henggeler, Nicco LaBryer, Sarah Langford and Aston Zion
- Sophomores: Blair Allen, Ryan Allen, Noah Ferguson, Ellen Hayden and Delaney Wolf
- Freshmen: Joslynn Heath, Alaina Henggeler and Tucker Klamm
- Eighth Grade: Lyndon Hayden, Ryan Langford, Teagan Moutray and Mya Wray
- Seventh Grade: Aubrey Coleman, Maddison Holtman, Dylan Klamm and Leo Marriott
HONOR ROLL
- Seniors: Tate Billings, Madeline Ferguson and Tyler Vongkhamchanh
- Juniors: Wyatt Miller, Ashlyn Mires, Madelyn Swinford and Taylor Thompson
- Sophomores: Sage Stratton and Tiana Wiedemann
- Freshmen: Xavier Middleton, Justin Miller, Brody Staples, Mackenzie Swinford and Landon Wiederholt
- Eighth Grade: Sienna Billings, Audre Degase, Chloe Dosztan, Mandie Downing, Jailee Flora and Emalee Langford.
- Seventh Grade: Connor Nielson