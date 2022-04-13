South Nodaway school building (copy)
The South Nodaway R-IV School District recently released third quarter honor rolls.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

HIGH HONOR ROLL

  • Seniors: Dalanie Acklin, Nate Carter, Will Colling, Alex Downing, Hayden Ferry, Kevin Henggeler, Quenton Manship, Sierra Wiederholt and Micah Wolf
  • Juniors: Jessica Davis, Keian Drydale, Tejay Freemyer, Tony Henggeler, Nicco LaBryer, Sarah Langford and Aston Zion
  • Sophomores: Blair Allen, Ryan Allen, Noah Ferguson, Ellen Hayden and Delaney Wolf
  • Freshmen: Joslynn Heath, Alaina Henggeler and Tucker Klamm
  • Eighth Grade: Lyndon Hayden, Ryan Langford, Teagan Moutray and Mya Wray
  • Seventh Grade: Aubrey Coleman, Maddison Holtman, Dylan Klamm and Leo Marriott

HONOR ROLL

  • Seniors: Tate Billings, Madeline Ferguson and Tyler Vongkhamchanh
  • Juniors: Wyatt Miller, Ashlyn Mires, Madelyn Swinford and Taylor Thompson
  • Sophomores: Sage Stratton and Tiana Wiedemann
  • Freshmen: Xavier Middleton, Justin Miller, Brody Staples, Mackenzie Swinford and Landon Wiederholt
  • Eighth Grade: Sienna Billings, Audre Degase, Chloe Dosztan, Mandie Downing, Jailee Flora and Emalee Langford.
  • Seventh Grade: Connor Nielson
