BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved adding boys cross country, a few bids for commodities and discussed district construction project delays at its July 21 meeting.
According to Jefferson C-123 Elementary Principal and athletic director Tyler Pedersen, creating the new team was approved by both school boards and will be part of the Platte Valley co-op.
South Nodaway Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told The Forum by email that the team sport has been approved by MSHSAA and will be in effect this fall.
He said several boys from both schools expressed interest in forming the team. Around four or five boys from South Nodaway alone were interested.
In his construction update, Skoglund told board members that there will be a delay in the metal for the buildings to be constructed. The estimate is for delivery in November or December. He noted that everything other than the metal that can be done is being done, even a few fixes along the way. A sidewalk is being redone because of water lines being tied into a an 8-inch drain.
Board members approved three bids including a milk bid from Hiland Dairy for 23 cents a half-pint of milk. The district also received a bid from Anderson-Erickson of .2433 cents for a half-pint of milk. Only Porter Trash submitted a bid to serve the district, the board approved it. The board also approved the only bid it received for fuel from McPike Oil.
Other business
- The board set a tax rate hearing for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The regular meeting is scheduled to follow.