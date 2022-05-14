COLUMBIA, Mo. — Maryville High School students won multiple awards for their performances at the Missouri State High School Activities Association State Music Festival, which was held April 28-30 on the University of Missouri – Columbia campus.
The Maryville High School freshman/sophomore sextet received a bronze for their performance, while the mixed double quartet received a silver.
A trio of singers, Morrow, Emily Pearce and Cassidy Kline, received gold for their performances. Individually, Morrow and Kline received golds and Pearce received silver.