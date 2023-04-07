ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Several Maryville High School choir students are heading to state after district solo and small ensemble contest held last weekend at Central High School.
According to the MSHSAA website, seven student performances received ratings of “Exemplary,” which equates to a 1 rating in years past, the highest rating possible.
- Solo: Cassidy Kline
- T-B Sextet: Malachi Bloomquist, Shawn Mahoney, Dalton McDonough, Jonah Miller, Isaiah Schieber and Zach Voss
- SSA Sextet: Lonia Bowen, Brinley Conn, Monica Conover, Maggie Farnan, Caroline Pohren and Abigail Swink
- SSA Trio: Brinley Conn, Julianne Conn and Monica Conover
With “Outstanding” ratings were Bloomquist with a solo and another girls sextet featuring Mallory Coffelt, Julianne Conn, Alayna Pargas, Meah Schommer, Jacy Snead and Sidney Sterkis.
Illumination and a girls ensemble featuring Jaci Elston, Abigail Evans, Lydia Evans, Mikayla Mackey, Aubrie Miller, Brianna Peter, Emma Southers and Alexia Taylor received “Satisfactory” ratings.
“The kids did very well! I was extremely happy with their performances,” Vocal Music Director Vanessa Parsons told The Forum on Tuesday. “The kids have taken on a lot of personal responsibility for preparing for this event. I think that makes them work that much harder and gives them even more ownership to the ratings they receive.”
The state contest is set for April 29 in Columbia.