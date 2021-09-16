MARYVILLE, Mo. — At schools across the country, continued stresses on international supply chains have resulted in food shortages and forced menu changes, but most Nodaway County school districts said their disruptions have been relatively minor so far.
However, the disruptions have been real and noticeable.
West Nodaway R-I Superintendent Mitch Barnes said his school district has switched suppliers because of the issues. Since the switch to Falls City Mercantile in Nebraska, though, Barnes said the district has had no further major problems. Nodaway-Holt R-VII is in a similar boat, also forced to switch suppliers and adjust menus.
The shortages are the result of a combination of issues plaguing the world’s economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many industries, worldwide shipping backlogs due to workers sidelined by the virus along with factory shutdowns in many countries that have struggled to catch back up to demand also contribute to the food supply problems at local schools — just like the rising costs and limited availability of some foods, gas, and anything with a computer chip for the average consumer.
Additionally, the extension of free federal meal programs at K-12 schools means more students than ever are eating in school cafeterias. And like many industries across the United States, jobs in the shipping industry at warehouses and trucking are understaffed, and are struggling to attract workers who may be able to make significantly more in a different industry during a job market that has seen worker wages rise significantly as companies compete for employees.
In northwest Missouri, for example, data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center shows that the occupation with the second-most listed job openings online in August across the 18-county region was heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. MERIC estimated the annual average wage for those jobs in northwest Missouri to be just under $40,000 — or about $3,000 less than the average annual wage for workers across the same region.
Responses from each school district are listed below.
Jefferson C-123
“We have had issues with food delivery,” Superintendent Tim Jermain said in an email. “Mostly it is just a few items that we have issues with. The company is telling us that we can’t get those items into their warehouse. There has also been an issue with Tyson as they had a salmonella outbreak and had to destroy chickens which in turn created a gap in their chicken production.”
Maryville R-II
Amber Volner, director of nutritional services at Maryville R-II, said the district has “definitely” seen disruptions that have resulted in menu substitutions.
Nodaway-Holt R-VII
“We have had to adjust our menus due to supply issues,” said Superintendent Jeff Blackford. “Many of our USDA brown box items ordered are either canceled or pending. One of our other suppliers informed us due to lack of employees and truck drivers they will not be able to deliver their products. Fortunately another supplier has been able to get us most of the products we need.”
North Nodaway R-VI
Superintendent Chris Turpin told The Forum over the phone that his district has started to see a few shipping-related issues for food, “but we have not had to deviate our menus that much yet. … We’ve not had a day where we’ve not served food. We’ve maybe had to do some basic substitution and those kind of things.”
Northeast Nodaway R-V
Some minor issues, but nothing that hasn’t been able to be worked around, said Superintendent Brenda Dougan.
South Nodaway R-IV
Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said in an email that although he’s been advised by the food service director that there could be shipping delays, “currently we have managed to avoid any significant inconvenience up to this point.”
West Nodaway R-I
The district did have some delays, and some items were unable to be delivered altogether, said Superintendent Mitch Barnes.
The district has since switched to a different supplier who has been able to complete shipments.