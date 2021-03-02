MARYVILLE, Mo. — The mother of a Northwest Missouri State University student killed in 2018 has established a scholarship in her daughter’s memory to assist future students pursuing degrees in the field she loved.
Brenda McCoy recently established the Morgan McCoy Memorial Scholarship in memory of her daughter with monetary gifts she received after Morgan’s passing. Morgan was a 19-year-old sophomore elementary education major at Northwest when she died Jan. 7, 2018, as a result of injuries she suffered when a vehicle crashed into a Maryville bar that she was inside.
According to a news release, the scholarship will assist students demonstrating a love for teaching and potential success as an elementary classroom teacher. Recipients of the scholarship will be full-time Northwest students with a declared major in elementary education or early childhood education and must maintain a grade-point average of 3.00 or higher and demonstrate financial need.
“Morgan was a tremendous person and student, and this scholarship reflects her in memory and spirit,” said Tim Wall, director of Northwest’s School of Education, said. “We are appreciative of the generous support for education majors like Morgan, knowing that these resources will spark the flame of learning for those students who match Morgan’s love of teaching.”
The $750 scholarship was first awarded last fall to Sarah Wilson, a senior early childhood education major from St. Joseph. It will be awarded on an annual basis, the release noted.
“This scholarship has helped me tremendously to continue in my early education degree at Northwest,” Wilson said. “I am so grateful that I was chosen to receive it. Morgan had a huge impact on so many people, and I think it is amazing to see her legacy carried on through this scholarship.”
As a student employee in the School of Education’s field experience office, Morgan assisted professional staff with student teacher placements, communication and other needs. The late Joyce Luke, who was Northwest’s assistant director of field experiences, took charge of hiring student employees for the office and fostered its fun environment. It was an office environment where McCoy fit right in, said Greg Rich, associate professor of professional education who oversees field experiences in the School of Education.
“She worked hard, but she had fun, too, in the process,” Rich said. “As she got older, she started to get involved in the field experiences and got to work hands-on with kids at Horace Mann.
“Her light — that educational light — you could really tell she had developed a passion and a calling for being a teacher.”
Friends and family, in so many cards Brenda received after her daughter’s death, reflected on Morgan’s bubbly personality, contagious energy and work ethic.
“I hope that she’s remembered as a bright light and a smile and that when somebody says they got the Morgan McCoy Scholarship, they’ll go, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve heard of her,’ or ‘Oh my gosh, we heard that she was just this bundle of fun, lit up the room,’ and I hope that they can do the same,” Brenda said.