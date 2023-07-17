MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Regional Professional Development Center at Northwest Missouri State University has announced two area teachers as its 2023-24 Regional Teachers of the Year.

This year’s honorees are Colby Gibson, a high school social studies teacher in the Mid-Buchanan R-V School District, and Carrie Hill, a second-grade teacher in the North Andrew R-VI School District, according to a news release from Northwest.

