MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University alumnus Dr. Gary Tunell and his wife, LuAnn, share a passion for higher education as well as health science and wellness sciences.

With that in mind, they have pledged $25,000 to support the university’s Martindale Hall improvement project, and the nursing program’s new office suite will bear the couple’s name.

