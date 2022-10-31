NWMoAcad-Horiz-2C

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents, during its regular session on Friday, approved additional funding needed for a renovation of the McKemy Center for Lifelong Learning as the university expands its agricultural science program offerings.

The board gave its approval to sign a contract with Herner Construction and proceed with the renovation at a total cost not exceeding $1,976,423.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags