MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents, during its regular session on Friday, approved additional funding needed for a renovation of the McKemy Center for Lifelong Learning as the university expands its agricultural science program offerings.
The board gave its approval to sign a contract with Herner Construction and proceed with the renovation at a total cost not exceeding $1,976,423.
The renovation will accommodate Northwest’s systems management for manufacturing and agribusiness program in the School of Agricultural Sciences. The project includes adding laboratory space and equipment as well as safety and infrastructure upgrades.
By completing the renovation, Northwest seeks to enhance the workforce for manufacturing and agribusiness industry clusters by offering comprehensive systems management training and skill development as well as certifying skills with industry-recognized stackable credentials, according to a news release from the university.
The university will offer courses — such as welding, precision measuring, electronics and electricity, mechatronics and personal protective equipment — that could be completed for certification or “stacked” to earn a credentialed systems management badge. Coursework may be further aggregated to earn a systems management emphasis or minor to supplement a bachelor’s degree.
The project had originally been approved for a little more than $1.5 million, but the bids submitted for the project came in higher than expected due to supply cost escalation, electrical service upgrades and a classroom redesign for a welding simulation lab, Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick told the board.
With the board’s approval of the increase, about 39 percent of the cost of the renovations is being funded through the state of Missouri’s MoExcels Program, which is a matching fund program focused on workforce development. About 43 percent is expected to come from donors, and the remaining 18 percent will come from university funds.
Presidential search update
Acting as chair of the board in place of Regent John Moore, who could not attend Friday’s meeting, Regent Roxanna Swaney said Anthem Executive, the Houston-based search firm assisting the institution with recruiting its next president, is accepting applications and engaging with interested candidates.
The Presidential Search Committee is scheduled to convene in December to review applicants and tentatively plans to begin interviewing candidates in January.