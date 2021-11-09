MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents on Oct. 29 approved acoustical upgrades at the university’s Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.
The board also approved a series of curriculum proposals, and recognized three individuals for their impactful service both to Northwest and in the education field.
The regents approved the acoustical improvements at the Fine Arts Building for a cost of up to $1.4 million, and authorized university leadership to award a contract to Lee Grover Construction for the work. The project will be funded through multiple sources, including donors and the university’s Campus Master Plan fund.
Bringing the proposal to the board, Stacy Carrick, vice president of finance and administration, and Dan Haslag, vice president of facility services, said the improvements will address noise transfer and sound performance issues throughout the building while enhancing 14 instructional studios, eight classrooms and 18 practice rooms. Further, the improvements will assist with maintaining accreditation with the National Association of Schools of Music standards and meet minimum requirements for noise isolation.
Citing the cost of the improvements, Regent Lydia Hurst was the lone vote against the proposal.
Recognitions
At the start of the Oct. 29 session, Northwest President John Jasinski recognized Casey Abington, an associate professor of economics who was named in August as Northwest’s 2022 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Education recipient, and Clarence Green, vice president of culture and chief of the University Police Department who recently marked 25 years of police service at Northwest.
Additionally, Jasinski recognized and presented a plaque to 1963 Northwest alumnus Joe Bell in honor of his distinction as the university’s first African American graduate and his distinguished career as an educator. Bell, a teacher for 37 years and coach for 26 before retiring, served as the grand marshal of the weekend’s homecoming activities.
In other business, the Board of Regents approved the creation of seven curricular programs: Nursing Administration graduate certificate, Nurse Educator graduate certificate, Bachelor of Science in echocardiographic sciences, Bachelor of Science in sonographic sciences, Master of Business Administration with a geographic information science emphasis, Education Specialist in educational diagnostician and Master of Science in Education in educational diagnostician with School Psychological Examiner certification