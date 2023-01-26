GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District will be led by a familiar face next year after the school board voted to promote high school principal Mike Hollingsworth to superintendent last week.
In an email to The Forum on Friday, Hollingsworth, a Nodaway-Holt graduate himself, said he’s “very excited” for the opportunity.
“My goal as superintendent will be to display Unity through Community, because our Nodaway-Holt School community is a family,” he said. “We must work together, support each other, and realize that no person is bigger than the school/family. We will work hard, support one another and grow together, all while pushing our commitment toward excellence and collaboration further and further each day. We will continue to work together and take ownership in developing and maintaining a dynamic student-centered learning environment.”
Hollingsworth has been with the district since 2018 as high school principal, and prior to that worked at Fairfax R-III for eight years.
He will take over for current superintendent Jeff Blackford, who announced last year that he will be leaving the district at the end of June.
“Mike has an admirable record of working to improve student achievement, and strong staff/community engagement,” Blackford said in an email to local media.
Hollingsworth will begin in his new position on July 1.