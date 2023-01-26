Mike Hollingsworth

GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District will be led by a familiar face next year after the school board voted to promote high school principal Mike Hollingsworth to superintendent last week.

In an email to The Forum on Friday, Hollingsworth, a Nodaway-Holt graduate himself, said he’s “very excited” for the opportunity.

