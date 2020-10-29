MARYVILLE, Mo. — Superintendent Becky Albrecht presented an update regarding the district’s COVID-19 response to the R-II Board of Education at its regular meeting last week.
“There’s been a lot of discussion about quarantine times and procedures and how that’s different in different counties throughout the state,” she said. “There’s a group of several of us from northwest Missouri who drafted a letter and that was sent (Wednesday, Oct. 21),” to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson; Brett Fischer, deputy director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services; Margie Vandeven, education commissioner of Department of Elementary and Secondary Education; State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby; and State Representative Allen Andrews, R-Grant City.
In the letter, — signed by all Nodaway County superintendents — northwest Missouri rural superintendents suggest two changes to quarantine recommendations for students: Shorten the length of quarantine to 5 to 7 days and eliminate a quarantine if the close contact with a positive occurred while both individuals were wearing face coverings.
“So far we’ve had one contact back from one of the legislators about discussion about that,” Albrecht told the board last week. “So we’ll see if that gains any traction or not, but it is something we’re discussing. … There are some states around us that are doing some things differently. There are some school districts in southern Missouri that are doing some things differently.
“We just pointed out what some of those things were … and instead of going out and going against their guidance we would like to work with them cooperatively and find a better solution.”
In other COVID-19 related updates, Albrecht also told board members that in response to the pandemic, DESE did not administer MAP or EOC testing and removed attendance from the state accountability system. As a result of these changes, DESE has now determined it will not issue an Annual Performance Report for the 2019-2020 school year.
On the tracking side of the pandemic, Albrecht noted in her report that DESE has partnered with the state of Missouri, the Missouri Hospital Association and Missouri School Board Association to publish a dashboard to show the total number of COVID-19 cases among school age children (public, private and home schooled) by district.
She said it will use statewide testing data, not school reports and that it does not include any data regarding staff. Visit https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-school-districts/ for more information.
Seamless Summer
Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz told board members that the district received communication from DESE that the USDA Seamless Summer Option is likely to continue through June 30, 2021.
He said the district will be sure to continue to update its applications to make sure it can offer free breakfast and lunch for all children age 1 to 18 within the community.
The district has averaged about 10 meal pickups through the “Cafe to Go” program at the high school. An average of 20 students also pick up meals at the end of the day.
“Participation of our students is going well,” Klotz said. “I figured up that from Sept. 14 when we started ‘til the end of the school year — if a student were to take advantage of that at the middle school or high school — it’s a little over $600 savings for the family not to pay for breakfast and lunch.”
Other news
- Klotz told board members that he and School Resource Officer Ian Myers met with Northwest Audio Visual to discuss the possible expansion of the current security camera program. He said they hope to add more exterior cameras at the middle school and high school as well as expand interior cameras at the high school office, library and Northwest Technical School Commons. Additional cameras at Eugene Field Elementary also would provide coverage for interior hallways on the second floor.
- Albrecht told the board that after Walmart’s unsuccessful protest, the district received $151,599.98 in taxes as of Sept. 22.
Personnel
Board members approved three staffing recommendations from Albrecht.
The first two recommendations are related and include the reduction of a full-time speech implementer position to part-time to enable the addition of a part-time elementary guidance counselor position.
The third recommendation is adding a paraprofessional position at the Maryville Early Childhood Center. She said due to the addition of more students in special education who require Individualized Education Programs. Albrecht also noted that when comparing numbers of paraprofessionals from this year to last year, the district still has one fewer in pre-K through fourth grade.
Board members approved the following personnel changes.
Resignations
- Ernema “Bing” Boettner, health science technology teacher at tech school, effective June 30, 2021
- Bailey Fergison, paraprofessional at elementary school, effective Oct. 21
- Mollie Von Behren, paraprofessional at elementary school, effective Oct. 21
Reassignments
- Erin Pohren, full-time speech implementer, has been reassigned to part-time parent educator and part-time kindergarten special education teacher.
- Amy Skidmore, part-time kindergarten special education teacher, has been reassigned to part-time speech implementer.
- Taylor Deen, full-time parent educator, has been reassigned to part-time parent educator and part-time counselor for the elementary school and early childhood center.
Recommendations for employment
- Kathleen Euler, paraprofessional at elementary school, effective Nov. 2
- Mollie Von Behren, youth development worker, effective immediately