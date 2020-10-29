MARYVILLE, Mo. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Maryville R-II Board of Education showcase that usually opened each meeting has been halted for safety purposes, but last week district administrators felt it was necessary to bring it back in a fashion.
Typically a student, teacher or staff member would talk about a project or organization, but due to social distancing guidelines, the district stopped the practice.
Last week was different, however, as several teachers were honored for going above and beyond during these difficult times.
Those recognized and their hard work are listed below.
- Candace Boeh, high school special education – “Going above and beyond finding practical experiences for the 108 Family. One of their most recent projects is repainting the ‘M’ on the banks at the stadium.”
- Tim Gilham, high school band – “Finding creative ways to showcase band student talents. Tim recently videotaped the band’s competition pieces and is submitting the recordings for virtual competitions in lieu of the traditional band days events.”
- Laura McComb, district diagnostician – “Demonstrating initiative. In a position that is not very visible to outside eyes, Laura goes out of her way to be productive and helpful while managing a large workload responsibly."
- Rosemary Thompson, Eugene Field Elementary custodian – “Being a quiet leader. Rosemary’s moved into a lead position with a positive attitude and approach. She’s made spaces neat and tidy.”
- Joe Alley, R-II tech team – “Doing whatever he can to help. In addition to the daily tasks, Joe recently generated about $2,100 of surplus revenue for the district, turning our trash into treasure.”
- Barb Mackey, EFE special education – “Jumping in to help whenever & wherever needed. With another teacher out for illness, Barb has picked up the slack and assumed more responsibility. She also has helped less experienced staff by observing and offering tips for interventions and alternative strategies, sharing her skills, knowledge, and training.”
- Miranda Henggeler, Maryville Early Childhood Center pre-kindergarten – “Going the extra mile. Miranda consistently exceeds expectations in all areas and is a role model for doing your best no matter the challenge.”
- Ashlee James, high school counselor – “Working behind the scenes to help kids be more successful. Ashley works with kids, parents, and staff to find the solutions to tough problems. She helps coordinate behavior plans, 504 plans, and provides resources to those in need.”
- Karie Partridge, high school nurse – “Demonstrating common sense and professionalism. During all the quarantines and contact tracing, Karie has been the picture of grace and common sense.”
- Rodney Bade, cross country coach – “Training kids. Rodney puts a lot into the student athletes’ training regimen so they peak at the right time for maximum performance.”
- Teresa Jones, Northwest Technical School office manager – “Keeping the office running smoothly. Teresa quietly and consistently does her job every day. She shows up and is willing to help whenever asked, even when it’s outside her normal duties.”