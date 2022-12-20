MARYVILLE, Mo. — At last night's Maryville R-II Board of Education meeting, Kate Lydon was reassigned to the role of principal at the Maryville Middle School, effective to begin the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a news release, a committee consisting of the superintendent and other school district leaders interviewed finalists from a larger group of applicants. As a result of this process, Lydon accepted the position.

2015 PHOTO: Kate Lydon, currently an eighth grade social studies teacher at Truman Middle School in St. Joseph, will take over the reigns as assistant principal at Maryville Middle School for the 2015-16 school term, replacing Shelby Scarbrough.
2021 PHOTO: Kate Lydon, Maryville Middle School assistant principal, walks out of her office Monday morning to a surprise announcement that she has been named the 2021 Missouri Assistant Principal of the Year. Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts is shown during the moment Lydon recognized what was occurring.
