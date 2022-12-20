This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Kate Lydon, Maryville Middle School assistant principal, has been selected as principal of the school effective in the 2023-2024 school year, which starts in July. She is shown in this photo in 2021 when she was named Missouri Assistant Principal of the Year.
2021 PHOTO: Kate Lydon, Maryville Middle School assistant principal, walks out of her office Monday morning to a surprise announcement that she has been named the 2021 Missouri Assistant Principal of the Year. Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts is shown during the moment Lydon recognized what was occurring.
2015 PHOTO: Kate Lydon, currently an eighth grade social studies teacher at Truman Middle School in St. Joseph, will take over the reigns as assistant principal at Maryville Middle School for the 2015-16 school term, replacing Shelby Scarbrough.
Kate Lydon, Maryville Middle School assistant principal, has been selected as principal of the school effective in the 2023-2024 school year, which starts in July. She is shown in this photo in 2021 when she was named Missouri Assistant Principal of the Year.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — At last night's Maryville R-II Board of Education meeting, Kate Lydon was reassigned to the role of principal at the Maryville Middle School, effective to begin the 2023-2024 school year.
According to a news release, a committee consisting of the superintendent and other school district leaders interviewed finalists from a larger group of applicants. As a result of this process, Lydon accepted the position.
“I am excited and honored to become the next head principal at Maryville Middle School," Lydon said in a statement. "I will strive daily to provide a high-quality learning environment where students can grow academically, physically, and socially. During the last seven and a half years as an assistant principal in this district, I have developed strong relationships with our students, staff, and many community members. At MMS, we are fortunate to have some of the best teachers, paras, office staff, and custodians that I am blessed to work daily. I look forward to leading this team and helping each student reach their full potential.”
Lydon's career, noted in a release, began after earning a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Iowa State University. She had a brief stint in the business world before she went into education.
Lydon began her career in education as a paraprofessional in her hometown of Red Oak, Iowa.
Helping struggling students find success lit her passion for education, noted a release. The following year she returned to college at Northwest Missouri State University and earned a master's degree in teaching history followed by a Specialist in Secondary Administration. During this time, she served as a librarian at Horace Mann Laboratory School before she was hired as an eighth grade American History teacher at Truman Middle School in St. Joseph. Lydon served as a teacher, coach, member of the building leadership team, and social studies department chair during her tenure at TMS.
Empowered with a desire to serve students, teachers and community, Lydon transitioned to administration in 2015 as an assistant principal and remains in this role at Maryville Middle School. Her passion for helping people and strong curriculum knowledge guides her to fulfill the mission of helping students become successful adults.
In 2020, Lydon was recognized as the Northwest Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) District Assistant Principal of the Year which led to her nomination and selection as the recipient of the State of Missouri Assistant Principal of the year through the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
This recognition has given Lydon many opportunities to represent Maryville R-II Schools on a bigger platform. She is currently a mentor for new administrators through the Missouri School Leader Development System where she helps new administrators navigate their roles. Kate also serves as the “At-large Assistant Principal” on the board of directors for MoASSP, and is on the Advocacy Committee through MoASSP.
“We were fortunate to have high caliber applicants for this position," Superintendent Logan Lightfoot said in a statement. "As the process played out, Ms. Lydon showed in so many ways why she will be an ideal principal at MMS for both students and staff. I am confident in her ability and talents to lead, but most important, I am so impressed with her unwavering dedication to her students. Simply put, she is a champion for our kids. The future at MMS will be bright with Ms. Lydon’s leadership.”