MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education approved bond restructuring to save the district $573,587 during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Brad Wegman and Erin McManus from the firm of L.J. Hart & Company presented information about the district’s bond restructuring and ratings change. Wegman reported to the board that the district received an “A” rating from S&P Global Ratings, which is four levels below the state guaranteed “AA Plus” rating.
Wegman said Superintendent Becky Albrecht was instrumental in the district achieving the “A” rating. Restructuring of the Series 2017 bonds series will save the district $573,587.
Since 2011, the district has now saved more than $3.8 million through refinancing. The board unanimously approved the final bond restructuring and it was announced that Nodaway Valley Bank will be purchasing $600,000 worth of the bonds.
In other news, board members unanimously approved the academic calendar for the 2022-2023 school year during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
A few of the highlights of next year’s calendar are the first day of school will be on Aug. 23, Christmas break will be from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2, spring break has been lengthened and will be April 5-10 and the last day of school is May 19 with graduation on May 21. In total there will be 183 teacher days and 169 student attendance days, which is approximately 20 hours more than the required 1,044 hours.
The calendar for the next school year is available under the board meeting agenda on the district’s website.
The board also unanimously approved the renewal of its employee health care policy with Blue Cross/Blue Shield provided by Arnold Insurance of Maryville at an increase of 7.9 percent. The school district fully funds full-time employees’ base plan health care premiums and offers adding dependents at the employee’s cost.
“(It) sounds like a high renewal rate, but I was really happy to get that,” Albrecht told the board.
The increase will cost the district approximately $568 per employee per year.
Shifting positions
Previously, the board approved two new positions in the district for a social worker at both the high school and middle school to help with students’ overall well-being. Albrecht reported that to date, there have not been any certified applicants for the positions.
Over the past few years, school guidance counselors — traditionally focused on assisting students with achieving career and educational goals — have been forced into roles aimed at helping students struggling with mental health issues. As the demand for those services has risen sharply both just before and during the pandemic, school districts across the county and elsewhere have tried to find ways to connect students with the resources they need, including trained professionals who focus solely on those issues — like certified social workers.
In an attempt to alleviate the strain on the current guidance counselors while the district continues to await applicants for the social worker positions, Albrecht asked the board on Tuesday to create a post-secondary adviser position at the high school dedicated to the traditional guidance counselor duties including career-pathing, four-year planning, ICAP, post-secondary training, job placement and preparation for college and the military.
The position would be paid for in part by a three-year grant.
“They are the liaison for that entire effort,” Albrecht told the board. “That would take that off our guidance counselors’ plate, leaving the guidance counselors at the high school with the opportunity to spend more time with students in small group, one-on-one counseling and whatever crisis emergency we have at the time.”
The board approved the new position by a 5-1 vote, which effectively eliminates the previously approved high school social worker position, with the role instead being filled by a guidance counselor.
Board member Kelley Baldwin, the only dissenting vote, asked that besides the newly created position, the district keep at least one of the social worker positions open in an effort to help address issues facing district students.
Later in the meeting, the board approved the reassignment of Becky Houtchens, guidance counselor at the high school, to the newly created post-secondary adviser position at the high school.
Albrecht said that due to the lack of applications, the district is considering a multitude of options for the still-open social worker position at the middle school, including the possibility of a school psychologist or an additional guidance counselor.
Other news
- After some board members had been contacted by constituents, the board discussed possible modifications to the employee short-term leave policy as there have been more staff absences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, full-time staff members receive a total of 12 paid days off per year (10 sick days and 2 personal days) and they can accumulate up to 100 days of sick leave. There is also a sick leave pool of available days that have been contributed to by other district employees. The board asked staff to conduct research into the issue.
- In other meeting highlights, the board approved the low bid from B&R Insulation out of Lenexa, Kansas, in the amount $32,276 for asbestos abatement.
- The school board approved keeping its preschool and child care fees the same for the 2022-2023 school year. The current rate for preschool is $3,375 per year per child, and before/after school child care fees are $3 per hour with a $25 enrollment fee. Summer school before/after school child care is $60 per student.
The school board also set non-resident tuition for the 2022-2023 school year at $11,000. In accordance with district policy the rate is based on the prior year average student expenditure, which was $11,158.51. The board further set Northwest Technical School tuition at $2,000.